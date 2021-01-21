GALAXY Medical CENTAURI PEF System to be Displayed at AF Symposium Recorded Case Presentation

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Medical, a developer of Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) technology for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that the proprietary CENTAURI™ System will be featured in a recorded case presentation on Sunday January 31st during the upcoming AF Symposium.

Ante Anić, EP Lab Director at University Hospital Split and the Primary Investigator of the ECLIPSE-AF study, will be presenting the case which was completed as part of the ECLIPSE-AF study. Dr. Anić said: "The Galaxy Medical CENTAURI System has performed extremely well during the first 32 cases we have completed at our center and we felt this was a unique opportunity to share our experience with the EP community."

The CENTAURI System is uniquely designed as an open energy platform with proprietary interface hardware and waveform control algorithms, which enable electrophysiologists to continue with the established point-by-point clinical workflow used in the majority of cardiac ablation procedures worldwide. Centauri offers the enhanced features of PEF energy without the typical learning curve and workflow adjustments associated with new technologies.

Key features of the Centauri System:

Plug and play with standard electrophysiology workflows, cardiac mapping and navigation systems

Physician choice of dose setting when treating variable tissue thickness

Proprietary technology that completely eliminates microbubbles during PEF delivery

Automated output control to prevent overdosing or underdosing

Jonathan Waldstreicher, MD, CEO of Galaxy Medical commented: "We are pleased to collaborate with Dr. Anić in sharing our experience with the EP community at such a prominent event. Our ECLIPSE-AF trial has enrolled 47 patients in Split, Croatia and Hasselt, Belgium despite the challenges relating to COVID-19, demonstrating the seamless transition to this technology. We look forward to moving to the next phases of development in Europe and the United States to study the safety and efficacy of CENTAURI in comparison to currently marketed technologies."

The Centauri System is an investigational device and not approved for commercial use.

About Galaxy Medical

Galaxy Medical is a privately held medical device company based in San Carlos, CA, that is dedicated to developing therapies to treating patients with cardiac arrhythmias. Formed by Apple Tree Partners, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm based in New York, Galaxy is building a portfolio of technologies to address the needs of cardiac electrophysiologists.

Media Contact:

Michael Iversen

[email protected]

M:520.400.9190

www.galaxymed.com

SOURCE Galaxy Medical

Related Links

https://www.galaxymed.com

