Galaxy Medical ECLIPSE-AF Study to be Featured in Innovative Technology Session at EHRA 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Medical announced today that the acute results of its Europe-focused ECLIPSE-AF study will be featured during the upcoming EHRA Congress in a innovative Technology presentation on April 25th by Ante Anić, M.D., Electrophysiology Laboratory Director at University Clinical Hospital in Split, Croatia, and primary investigator of the study.

The ECLIPSE-AF Trial launched in September 2020 to study the acute safety of Galaxy's flagship CENTAURI™ System, which uses Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) technology to treat cardiac arrhythmias. PEF targets arrhythmias by delivering quick bursts of high-voltage, high-frequency energy to ablate the heart. Two major innovations are unique to the CENTAURI system:

The proprietary WAVE1 waveform reduces muscle stimulation and eliminates microbubbles seen with other PEF ablation products that can cause strokes.

The proprietary CENTAURI Connect module allows physicians to perform PEF ablation procedures with focal catheters and installed mapping systems, saving training time, workflow adjustments, and cost.

"I look forward to having the opportunity to share the acute results of the ECLIPSE-AF study. The transition from our standard practice of focal radiofrequency ablation to PEF ablation with CENTAURI has been seamless and without a learning curve. We are enthusiastic about the potential safety and efficacy benefits of this technology and will be sharing the ECLIPSE-AF chronic 3-month remapping and arrhythmia free survival results in the coming months," said Dr. Anić.

"We salute the extraordinary efforts of the clinical sites, who enrolled 50 patients in the ECLIPSE-AF study in the midst of a global pandemic. With CENTAURI, our team is aiming to enable electrophysiologists to deliver focal ablation to a broad range of electrophysiologic targets, especially where the potential for injury to extracardiac structures is a concern. The results of this study are the first step in democratizing the use of Pulsed Field technology," said Jonathan Waldstreicher, M.D., CEO of Galaxy Medical.

The EHRA Congress is the annual scientific meeting of the European Heart Rhythm Association, taking place this year online April 23-25. The Innovative technology presentations will be held on Sunday April 25th at 15:55 CET. A link to session is here:

https://digital-congress.escardio.org/EHRA-Congress/sessions/505-innovative-technology

CENTAURI is an investigational device and not commercially available.

About Galaxy Medical

Galaxy Medical (www.galaxymed.com) is a privately held medical device company based in San Carlos, CA, that is dedicated to developing therapies to treat patients with cardiac arrhythmias. Formed by ATP, a leader in life sciences venture capital, Galaxy is building a portfolio of technologies to address the needs of cardiac electrophysiologists.

