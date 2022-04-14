Galaxy Title and Escrow Expanding Their Service Offerings by Adding a Licensed Florida Attorney and CPA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Title and Escrow, a staple in the South Florida community, is expanding its services by adding a licensed Florida Attorney and CPA to their team. "In order to enhance the experience of our remarkable clients, and further our commitment to providing premier customer service to each and every transaction, we knew this was the right step," said Founders Christine Marchand-Manze and Jessica Olmos.

Galaxy Title and Escrow has been providing closing and escrow services in South Florida for several years, and now has the ability to enhance their service offerings to better assist the needs of their clientele. "I am excited to join the Galaxy team! It was very clear from the beginning that their focus on customer satisfaction was a top priority," said Florida Attorney Mitchell Issa.

The real estate process for buyers and sellers can be complicated. At Galaxy Title and Escrow, their extensive team of professionals have the knowledge and experience to assist you through every part of this process. Fluent in English, French, and Spanish their team caters to clientele from all over the world. And their continuous efforts to provide excellent customer service sets them apart from the rest.

Compared to our competitors, we offer a number of unique advantages, including:

- A team of experienced professionals, including a licensed Attorney and CPA, who are always available to answer your questions and address your concerns

- Competitive rates, with no hidden fees or surprises

- A wide range of services, including title insurance, escrow services, FIRPTA, entity formation, and more

- The peace of mind that comes from knowing that you are working with a company that is fully licensed and insured

An experienced and knowledgeable CPA ensures proper handling of all tax matters, while an attorney provides a critical layer of protection. Conventional title companies are restricted to standard services which often delay or interrupt closings. At Galaxy Title and Escrow, their in-house team of specialty professionals elevates them beyond the basic offerings, allowing for an expansive range of solutions that streamline processes and save client's time and money.

With all the changes in the Florida Real Estate market, it has become more important than ever before to have a qualified and experienced team working on your behalf. As a full-service title company, offering a complete range of services to buyers, sellers, real estate professionals, lenders, and lending institutions, Galaxy Title and Escrow professionals are dedicated to protecting your interests and ensuring that every transaction is handled correctly and in a timely fashion.

Committed to providing concierge-level customer service and handling every transaction with unparalleled expertise, we invite you to contact Galaxy Title and Escrow to learn all the ways they can assist you with your next real estate transaction!

