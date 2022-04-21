Galaxy Vets Establishes a Charity Foundation to Help Animals in Ukraine

Galaxy Vets Foundation will raise funds, and collect and deliver supplies to organizations in need, as well as provide pet owners free access to professional veterinary care through its telehealth platform

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Vets , the first employee-owned veterinary healthcare system in the U.S., launched a non-profit arm — Galaxy Vets Foundation . With a mission to improve access to care for underserved communities, prevent economic euthanasia, and provide animal disaster and humanitarian response solutions, Galaxy Vets Foundation is prioritizing its efforts in Ukraine. It is now raising funds and collecting supplies to deliver to the areas in greatest need. There are three ways to help: financially, by donating supplies, or by volunteering telehealth services.

Join the Galaxy Vets Foundation to help!

"Ukraine is my motherland. We want to aid the best way we know how – helping animals," Dr. Ivan Zak, CEO of Galaxy Vets, said. "Russia's barbaric invasion murders thousands of people, wipes out entire cities and forces millions to flee their homes in search of safety. As savage shelling leaves whole families without a roof, thousands of pets become homeless and in desperate need of food, shelter, and veterinary care. Blocked from humanitarian aid, animals in zoos are freezing, starving, and dying. Shelters, veterinary clinics, and volunteers are striving to save every life but they are running out of resources and need support. We encourage individuals and organizations to donate to this good cause. This war is not just about the future of Ukraine. It is about the future of humanity."

Galaxy Vets Foundation will also provide free telehealth services to aid the people impacted by the war and the animals in their care. It is now seeking veterinarians and veterinary technicians who are willing to spare any amount of time to volunteer for this initiative without leaving their homes.

"We thoroughly assessed all the information we could get. We talked with volunteers, zoos, pet owners and veterinarians in Ukraine to understand the need and the gaps we could fill," Andrew Ciccolini, Galaxy Vets Foundation Director, said. "Currently, there is an acute shortage of funding and resources, primarily medications, pet food and supplies. Lack of access to veterinary care and professional advice on pet health is another issue we will address by providing free multi-lingual telehealth services and informational resources on our website. We want to ensure continuity of veterinary care in these difficult times."

Donate or sign up to volunteer at https://galaxyvets.foundation/ .

About Galaxy Vets Foundation

Galaxy Vets Foundation is a non-profit arm of Galaxy Vets. Its mission is to preserve the human-animal bond and enhance animal welfare throughout the world. In pursuit of this mission, it will improve access to care for underserved communities, reduce or eliminate economic euthanasia, and provide animal disaster and humanitarian response solutions. 501c3 status is pending final approval. Learn more and contribute at https://galaxyvets.foundation/ .

About Galaxy Vets

Galaxy Vets is the first employee-owned veterinary healthcare system in the U.S. With a mission to give veterinary medicine back to veterinarians, Galaxy Vets allocates equity in the organization to its employees — veterinarians, specialists, technicians, administrative staff, and relief workforce — making them co-owners of and shareholders in the entire network. Driven by the purpose to make a significant impact on the industry, Galaxy Vets designs its culture around burnout prevention and takes a data-driven approach to foster employee satisfaction and work-life balance. Learn more at https://galaxyvets.com/ .

