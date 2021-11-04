Galaxy Wine Company Expands Operations to Washington State

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels Wholesale is pleased to announce that Oregon-based Galaxy Wine Company is expanding its wholesale operations into the state of Washington, effective January 1st. As part of the expansion, the company has secured a 22,000 square foot warehouse and office space in Tukwila, and will have a workforce of 25 employees, including warehouse and fleet teams, sales management and support staff, finance and operations.

"We were initially drawn to Galaxy in 2018 because they represent the very best in fine wine distribution for the Pacific Northwest," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "With distributor consolidation continuing to be a trend in our industry, we see opportunity with the expansion of Galaxy considering the impressive market equity built over the past three decades in Oregon. The newly formed Galaxy Wine Company of Oregon and Washington will be under the recently appointed leadership of Jerred Wolff. Jerred has vast experience in the region, and his expertise will provide the stewardship necessary to enhance our share of the fine wine segment in both states."

Founded in 1999 by industry veterans Matt Elsen and Bob Liner, Galaxy quickly distinguished itself as a leader in fine wine distribution and marketing in Oregon. In 2018, Wilson Daniels Wholesale acquired Galaxy, making WDW a bicoastal operation. Today, Galaxy is the third largest wine wholesaler in the state of Oregon representing more than 400 distinguished producers, with a commitment to represent family-owned wineries with a deep sense of place.

"This expansion into Washington comes at an opportune time in Galaxy's history," said Jerred Wolff, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Galaxy Wine Company, who was appointed this September. "What Matt and Bob built was based on a very simple yet effective philosophy: 'Always hire the best people, and you can build the best portfolio.' This is the philosophy we still operate by today. At Galaxy's core, we're storytellers, and I look forward to growing the Galaxy Washington portfolio in line with what we do best – sharing unique places and family stories through the lens of fine wine."

In the lead up to the official launch on January 1st, Galaxy will remain focused on building out the Washington arm of its team and its portfolio, having already secured commitments from multiple suppliers they currently represent in Oregon. The team has also established a new green route-to-market in Washington, using a third party to lower its carbon footprint while maintaining the same high level of customer satisfaction and account support.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

About Wilson Daniels Wholesale

Wilson Daniels Wholesale is a family-owned distributor representing the world's premium wines in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Oregon and Washington. Wilson Daniels Wholesale partners with family-owned producers dedicated to crafting terroir-driven, expressive wines with natural methods. Wilson Daniels Wholesale values family, heritage, and wines of distinction. Headquartered in New York City, the company's offices and tasting room are located in Manhattan's historic and architecturally rich Flatiron District.

About Galaxy Wine Company

Galaxy Wine Company is the third-largest wine wholesaler in Oregon, with recent expansion of its business to Washington in 2022. Since its inception in 1999 by industry veterans Matt Elsen and Bob Liner, Galaxy is proud to represent more than 400 distinguished producers, introducing them to oenophiles both in retail and restaurants. Galaxy has garnered a reputation for the quality of the wines offered, the knowledgeable staff, and the unrivaled customer service.



