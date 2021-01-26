Galderma Announces Launch of Face for Change Program

Starting January 19, 2021, and ending February 28, 2021, for every patient who receives a facial aesthetic treatment with Dysport ® from a licensed healthcare provider in accordance with the product's FDA-approved indication and labeling that is recorded by the healthcare provider in the ASPIRE Galderma Rewards loyalty program, Galderma will contribute $100 to either Dress for Success** or The Skin Cancer Foundation***, depending on office location. Dysport ® is indicated for the temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age.

"At Galderma, we care deeply for people and for the communities in which we operate. We have an essential role to play in giving back, which is why we are proud to announce the launch of our Face for Change program," said Alisa Lask, Vice President & General Manager at Galderma. "Now when a consumer chooses Dysport®, they are choosing to look good, feel goodi and do good!"

Studies have shown that 95% of subjects treated with Dysport® achieved high levels of satisfaction with two treatments per yeari, and 97% of subjects thought the result of the treatment looked naturali****. The combination of patient satisfaction alongside this initiative's community impact is a noteworthy component of Galderma's guiding corporate principles.

"We are delighted by the launch of Galderma's Face for Change initiative," said Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, President of Skin Cancer Foundation. "It is encouraging to see leading organizations give back to their communities in a meaningful way, particularly during these unprecedented times. We appreciate their support of our mission to save and improve lives through skin cancer education."

"Our mission at Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing support that will help them thrive in work and in life," said Joi Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at Dress for Success. "That is why we are proud to be a part of Galderma's Face for Change, an initiative that similarly seeks to give back to our communities and empower those around us."

*Please see full Important Safety Information, including Distant Spread of Toxin Effect Boxed Warning, at the end of this release

**Minimum total donation $100,000, Maximum total donation $125,000

***Maximum total donation $125,000

****Subject-reported at 12 months (N=120) after two treatments six months apart in a phase IV, multicenter, prospective study

For more information about Face for Change or to sign up for ASPIRE Galderma Rewards, visit https://www.aspirerewards.com/login-faceforchange. Patients and their healthcare provider must be members of the ASPIRE Galderma Rewards program in order to participate in Face for Change.

About Galderma's collaboration with Ipsen

Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Dysport is also marketed as Azzalure® in the EU for the treatment of glabellar lines with more than 40 million treatments in the EU and U.S. combined and with approvals in 74 countries.

Dysport® is manufactured by Ipsen, a global specialty-driven pharmaceutical company. Since 2009, Galderma and Ipsen have had a strategic partnership under which Galderma has promoted and distributed Ipsen's botulinum toxin type A products in aesthetic indications. The Ipsen-Galderma strategic partnership now covers China, the United States, the European Union, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and certain other countries. Ipsen continues to promote Dysport® within certain therapeutic indications in countries around the world.

For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

About Galderma

Galderma, the world's largest independent global dermatology company, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio of prescription medicines, aesthetic solutions and consumer care products. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com/us.

ABOUT DYSPORT

Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age.

The Dysport® trademark is used under license from Ipsen. The Dysport trademark is the property of Ipsen.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information you should know about Dysport? Spread of Toxin Effects: In some cases, the effects of Dysport and all botulinum toxin products may affect areas of the body away from the injection site. Symptoms can happen hours to weeks after injection and may include swallowing and breathing problems, loss of strength and muscle weakness all over the body, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, or loss of bladder control. Swallowing and breathing problems can be life threatening and there have been reports of death. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre–existing before injection.

These effects could make it unsafe for you to drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Do not have Dysport treatment if you: are allergic to Dysport or any of its ingredients (see the end of the Medication Guide for a list of ingredients), are allergic to cow's milk protein, had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product, such as Myobloc®, Botox®, or Xeomin®, have a skin infection at the planned injection site, under 18 years of age, or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

The dose of Dysport is not the same as the dose of any other botulinum toxin product and cannot be compared to the dose of any other product you may have used.

Tell your doctor about any swallowing or breathing difficulties and all your muscle or nerve conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease], myasthenia gravis, or Lambert–Eaton syndrome, which may increase the risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing. Serious allergic reactions have occurred with the use of Dysport. Dry eye has also been reported.

Tell your doctor about all of your medical conditions, including if you have surgical changes to your face, very weak muscles in the treatment area, any abnormal facial change, injection site inflammation, droopy eyelids or sagging eyelid folds, deep facial scars, thick oily skin, wrinkles that can't be smoothed by spreading them apart, or if you are pregnant or breastfeeding or planning to become pregnant or breastfeed.

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and nonprescription medicines, vitamins and herbal and other natural products. Using Dysport with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines while taking Dysport without talking to your doctor first.

Especially tell your doctor if you: have received any other botulinum toxin product, such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Botox® (onabotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA), in the last four months or any in the past (be sure your doctor knows exactly which product you received, have recently received an antibiotic by injection, take muscle relaxants, take an allergy or cold medicine, or take a sleep medicine.

Common Side Effects

The most common side effects are nose and throat irritation, headache, injection site pain, injection site skin reaction, upper respiratory tract infection, eyelid swelling, eyelid drooping, sinus inflammation, and nausea.

Ask your doctor if Dysport is right for you.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1–800–FDA–1088.

For U.S. audiences please see Dysport Full Prescribing Information including Medication Guide at DysportUSA.com .

The Dysport trademark is used under license from Ipsen. The Dysport trademark is the property of Ipsen.

Dysport is also marketed as Azzalure® in EU for the treatment of glabellar lines with more than 40 million treatments in the EU and US combined and approval in 72 countries. The Azzalure trademark is the property of Galderma.

i Data on file. 43USD1802 Clinical Study Report. Fort Worth, TX: Galderma Laboratories, L.P., 2020.

