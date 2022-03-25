Galderma to highlight latest science and innovation across its product portfolio at the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma, the leading company solely dedicated to advancing the future of dermatology, announced it will be attending the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting to showcase its latest approved and investigational product updates. This includes clinical data presentations at its product theaters, advisory boards, and booth activities onsite as AAD returns in-person once more.

"We are excited to attend AAD to connect with the dermatology community and showcase our latest innovation and data across our complete dermatology portfolio," said Baldo Scassellati Sforzolini, Global Head of Research & Development at Galderma. "Our presence underscores our commitment to developing and bringing to market dermatological solutions to address every skin need."

A considerable amount of new data will be presented during the AAD Congress in the form of abstracts and oral presentations for nemolizumab, a first-in-class investigational monoclonal antibody directed against the interleukin-31 (IL-31) receptor, under clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis.

The data for prurigo nodularis include efficacy data of nemolizumab and its impact on itch and sleep disturbance. An additional six abstracts look at a variety of aspects of the disease including its prevalence, current treatment practices and the effect of the disease on sleep, mental health disorders and gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary diseases. Three abstracts in atopic dermatitis look at the safety and efficacy of nemolizumab in adolescents and the impact of nemolizumab according to EASI and Scorad components.

Galderma will present twelve study abstracts regarding its investigational monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-31 receptor, nemolizumab. Data comes from Phase 2 studies and real-world evidence. More details on Galderma's activities can be found below.

Abstract # and Title First Author Presentation Date/Time (ET) Abstract #35226: Characterization of Pain in Prurigo Nodularis: An Online Survey-Based Study Prachi Aggarwal, BA Friday, March 25, 8:35 – 8:40 AM Abstract #35303: Treatment Practices and the Use of Web-based Resources in Prurigo Nodularis Prachi Aggarwal, BA Friday, March 25, 8:40 – 8:45 AM Abstract #35351: Association between prurigo nodularis and gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary diseases in adults: A national cross-sectional study. Adawi Waleed Friday, March 25, 8:55 – 9:00 AM Abstract #35165: Efficacy, Tolerability, and Cosmetic Acceptability of an Acne Regimen Specifically Designed for Sensitive Skin James Q. Del Rosso, DO Friday, March 25 8:55 – 9:00 AM Abstract #32846: DUAL Study: Trifarotene Plus Doxycycline Has Proven Efficacy and Safety in Severe Acne Vulgaris James Q. Del Rosso, DO Friday, March 25 9:00 – 9:05 AM Abstract #33284: Efficacy of nemolizumab in atopic dermatitis: Rapid impact on EASI and SCORAD components Jean-David Bouaziz, MD, PhD Friday, March 25 11:15 – 11:20 AM Abstract #33317: Study of nemolizumab pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy in adolescents with atopic dermatitis Robert Sidbury, MD, MPH Friday, March 25 11:20 – 11:25 AM Abstract #34945: An In-vitro Evaluation of a Niacinamide-Panthenol-Glycerin Complex on Skin Barrier Function, Hydration, and Neuro-Inflammation Dillon Nussbaum, BSc Friday, March 25 11:55 – 12:00 PM Abstract #34679: Association of adult atopic dermatitis severity with decreased physical activity: A cross-sectional study Gabrielle Schwartzman Friday, March 25 2:20 – 2:25 PM Abstract #35218: Sleep disturbance in adults with prurigo nodularis is associated with increased circulating C-reactive protein levels and adverse cardiovascular outcomes Varsha Parthasarathy Friday, March 25, 2:25 – 2:30 PM Abstract #33202: Prurigo nodularis and mental health disorders among hospitalized patients in the United States Thomas K Le Saturday, March 26, 1:25 – 1:30 PM Abstract #34095: Observed and Projected Prevalence of Prurigo Nodularis in a Commercially and Medicare-insured U.S. Population Shawn G. Kwatra Saturday, March 26, 2:40 – 2:45 PM

Additionally, Galderma will be hosting four product theaters to discuss new research findings across our portfolio:

Product Topic Date/Time (ET) Location Acne: TWYNEO Cream & AKLIEF Cream Groundbreaking Acne Treatment: TWYNEO Cream: Dermatology's Only Combination .1% Tretinoin and 3% BPO for Moderate to Severe Acne Vulgaris Friday, March 25 10:30 – 11:15 AM Theater 2 CETAPHIL Sensitive Skin Advancing Sensitive Skin: Diagnosis, Morphological Traits and Epidemiology Friday, March 25 12:00 – 12:45 PM Theater 1 CETAPHIL Pediatric Paediatric Atopic Dermatitis: Current Developments Saturday, March 26 12:00 – 12:45 PM Theater 2 IL-31 A Neuroimmune Perspective on Itch and Skin Inflammation in Atopic Dermatitis and Prurigo Nodularis – Introducing IL-31 Sunday, March 27 10:30 – 11:15 AM Theater 2

A series of Speakers Forum talks will be held on the Galderma booth #1117.

Topic Speaker Date/Time (ET) Location IL-31: A Neuroimmune Perspective of Atopic Dermatitis Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH Friday, March 25 12:10 – 12:25 PM Galderma booth #1117 Activate Skin Power with PLLA Susan H. Weinkle, MD Friday, March 25 12:30 – 12:55 PM Galderma booth #1117 Galderma Innovation JP York, PhD, Galderma Medical Affairs Saturday, March 26 12:10 – 12:25 PM Galderma booth #1117 Groundbreaking Acne Treatment: TWYNEO Cream: Dermatology's Only Combination .1% Tretinoin and 3% BPO for Moderate to Severe Acne Vulgaris Omar Noor, MD, FAAD Saturday, March 26 12:30 – 12:55 PM Galderma booth #1117 The Rheology of Restylane Collection of Hyaluronic Acid Fillers Deirdre Hooper, MD Sunday, March 27 12:10 – 12:55 PM Galderma booth #1117

For more information on IL-31 and its role in the pathophysiology of atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, visit www.IL31role.com.

About atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic, debilitating inflammatory skin disease, characterized by diffuse skin lesions and constant, severe disruptive itch.[1],[2] Reported prevalence of AD varies greatly, ranging from 1% to 25% of the population depending on the geography and age range.[3] AD can have a profound impact on patients' quality of life, leading to sleep difficulties, psychological complications and causing secondary skin infections (bacterial and viral).[4]

About prurigo nodularis

Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a rare, potentially debilitating, chronic skin condition with thick skin nodules covering large body areas and associated intense unrelenting itch.[5] While PN can occur at any age, it is most likely to affect people between the ages of 40 and 69, frequently leading to severe impairment in quality of life.[6]

The global prevalence of PN is not well known as there are few studies describing the epidemiology of the condition. In the U.S., the latest estimate is that PN affects 52.9 people in every 100,000.[4] In the European context, rates of between 0.65 and 11.1 per 10,000 population have been reported. In addition to natural variation, this relatively wide range of estimates is partly due to differences in case definition and the representativeness of the study populations.[6]

About nemolizumab

Nemolizumab is an investigational agent under clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com/us.

