Gale Wins 2020 Dartmouth Medal and Named to RUSA Outstanding Reference Source List

The Dartmouth Medal is presented annually by the Reference and User Services Association (RUSA), a division of the American Library Association (ALA) and honors the creation of a reference source of outstanding quality and significance. The award is given to the best new reference source published in the previous year.

In a press release RUSA issued on the award, the Dartmouth Committee praised the Global Encyclopedia of LGBTQ History for its worldwide and diverse coverage of LGBTQ history:

"Truly international in focus, this encyclopedia merges world history and LGBTQ history into one resource. It provides broad world coverage, with entries covering every continent except Antarctica, with intentional focus on Asia and Africa, and contributors representing 35 countries. Entries also provide a balance across the gender spectrum, with special considerations to race and class. With 316 full-color photos and illustrations, plus a comprehensive index and thematic outlines and cross-references, this set is very aesthetically pleasing and easy to use. Its thematic outlines make it easy to assemble a list for in-depth research." – Dartmouth Committee

Honorable mention recipient, Disability Experiences was also recognized in the release for its real-life insights of individuals with disabilities:

"Disability Experiences: Memoirs, Autobiographies, and Other Personal Narratives gathers together an exceptionally useful collection of first-person glimpses into the lives of persons with disabilities from the 15th c. to the present." –Dartmouth Committee

In addition, Infectious Diseases: In Context, 2nd Edition was named to RUSA's 2020 Outstanding References Sources List, an annual list selected by the Collection Development and Evaluation Section (CODES) of RUSA that recognizes the most noteworthy reference titles published in the previous year. The selected titles are valuable reference resources and are highly recommended for inclusion in any library's reference collections.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by RUSA," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "Everyone at Gale takes pride in providing historical context around the treatment of these critical topics and world issues and we thank our editors, contributors and editorial board whose passion brought this to libraries."

About Cengage and Gale

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

Follow Gale on:

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale, a Cengage company

248-915-9624

kayla.siefker@cengage.com

SOURCE Gale, a Cengage company

Related Links

https://www.gale.com

