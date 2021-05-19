Galen College of Nursing ADN Program At Louisville And Hazard Campuses Granted ACEN Continuing Accreditation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen College of Nursing is happy to announce the Board of Commissioners on the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted Continuing Accreditation to Galen's Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program at the Louisville and Hazard campuses. ACEN has been acknowledged as the leading authority for nursing education accreditation. Continuing accreditation is granted when the ACEN Board of Commissioners determines that a nursing program complies with all Accreditation Standards.

Louisville and Hazard are the first to successfully go through the ACEN continuing accreditation process - a significant moment in Galen College's history. The accreditation status extends through Galen's next site visit, which will occur in the Fall of 2028.

"I am so honored and proud of this accomplishment", said Academic Dean at the Louisville campus, Lisa Peak, MSN, RN, CNE. "The continued accreditation reflects the dedication of the incredible faculty and staff and commitment to excellence in nursing education. I am truly blessed to be part of such an incredible organization".

Galen's 2-Year ADN program is designed to help individuals start their journey to becoming registered nurses (RN). The program features hands-on learning with a strong clinical-based curriculum that prepares students to sit for the NCLEX® licensure exam. Virtual admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or go online to galencollege.edu.

View the public information disclosed by the ACEN regarding this program at http://www.acenursing.com/accreditedprograms/programsearch.htm or contact ACEN at

3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30326; (404) 975-5000

About Galen College of Nursing

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY.; San Antonio, TX; Tampa Bay and Miami, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's multiple programs and nationwide campuses can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

