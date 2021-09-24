Galen College of Nursing's John Lundeen Inducted Into the NLN Academy of Nursing Education Class of Fellows

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen College of Nursing is pleased to announce Dr. John Lundeen EdD, RN, CNE, has been selected for the fifteenth class of fellows to be inducted into the prestigious National League for Nursing Academy of Nursing Education. Dr. Lundeen will join nineteen distinguished nurse educators in the 2021 induction ceremony at the Honors Convocation on Saturday, September 25, during the 2021 NLN Education Summit. Fellows represent a prominent list of leading nurse educators affiliated with top-ranked teaching hospitals, academic institutions, and other organizations committed to advancing the quality of health care in the U.S. and globally.

As Program Director for the online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) at Galen College of Nursing, Dr. Lundeen leads the development and implementation of the MSN Nurse Educator track. Drawing from his extensive experience in nursing education, Dr. Lundeen ensures the Galen curriculum prepares graduates to teach in academic settings through scholarly inquiry and leadership. His focus is helping transform nursing education and development in clinical settings, as well as support and direct faculty development.

"Since joining Galen in 2019, John has been a tremendous asset to our online MSN program and we are thrilled his accomplishments and thought leadership are being recognized by the NLN. His steadfast commitment to the continuous growth and professional development of nursing is prevalent in everything he touches at our institution," Galen's CEO Mark Vogt said. "This honor is reserved for some of the most esteemed educators in nursing, and we're so proud that John is helping change the lives of our MSN students seeking career advancement in nursing education and leadership. Well deserved!"

Before his appointment at Galen, Dr. Lundeen was an associate professor and nurse anesthesia simulation coordinator in the Ida Moffett School of Nursing at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was on faculty for 11 years. At Samford, Dr. Lundeen had the opportunity to teach in the undergraduate, master's, and doctoral nursing programs. He also taught in the DNP program and served as chair of the school's Faculty Development Committee and co-chair of the university's ad hoc Committee on Faculty Assessment.

In addition to his faculty role, Dr. Lundeen has served at the national level as a Governor-at-Large on the National League for Nursing's (NLN) Board of Governors since 2014. Previously, he served as a member of the CNE Certification Commission and as chair of the CNE Test Development Committee. As a scholar, he has published articles on evaluation and certification. Most recently, Dr. Lundeen contributed a chapter to the NLN's Clinical Nurse Educator Competencies: Creating an Evidence-Based Practice for Academic Clinical Nurse Educators.

The Academy of Nursing Education fosters excellence in nursing education by recognizing the wisdom of outstanding nurse educators. In a competitive application process, the Academy of Nursing Education Review Panel takes into account applicants' contributions to innovative teaching and/or learning strategies; nursing education research; faculty development activities; academic leadership; promotion of public policy initiatives that advance nursing education; and/or collaborative educational, practice, or community partnerships. For more information, visit NLN.org.



About Galen College of Nursing

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY.; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Nashville, TN; Tampa Bay and Miami, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's multiple programs and nationwide campuses can be found here.

Contact:

Andy Stillwagon, Brand Communications Director

(502) 387-7476 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Galen College of Nursing

Related Links

http://galencollege.edu/

