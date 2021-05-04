Galenagen's CurePark Honored As One Of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

Galenagen, (www.galenagen.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Curemark, (www.Curemark.com) received Honorable Mention for its remote monitoring system for Parkinson's patients known as CurePark. COVID has highlighted a disparity in access to care, especially in underserved areas. This remote monitoring system allows patients to send real-time data to physicians who can monitor their status from anywhere.

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.

"Given the devastating impact of Parkinson's on patients, their families and the healthcare system, improving access to data that can inform physicians should improve care," said Dr. Joan Fallon, Curemark's CEO and Founder. "This should be a more equitable way to receive care and have a patient's condition monitored for changes especially for those who live in rural areas or find travel impacted by the disease."

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Galenagen: Galenagen is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Curemark, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders. Galenagen LLC is focused on antibacterial and antiviral treatments as well as medical devices. Curemark's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage programs for the treatment of autism, ADHD, addiction, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.curemark.com or http://www.galenagen.com or follow @Curemark on Twitter.

