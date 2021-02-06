Galentine's Set To Rival Valentine's Day In 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Melbourne florist Amazing Graze Flowers, the popularity of Galentine's flower delivery in Melbourne has been steadily increasing in the past few years. This year, they're expecting the event to be even bigger, with women looking to share their appreciation and love for their female friends following a difficult 2020.



Galentine's gifts go beyond flowers, with everything from parties to holidays planned. The florists at Amazing Graze Flowers have shared their ideas to make February 13th special.



Host a Brunch

This year, February 13 falls on a Saturday, which is perfect for a girls brunch. This can be a low-key beach picnic or a glamorous set table. Try to cater to each unique group, whether that's an espresso bar or a kombucha station. Thinking of offering something to take home? In addition to flower delivery Melbourne wide, Amazing Graze Flowers also have these tasty stamp cookies that will send the right message.



Hit the Road

A girls getaway is always fun. Head to a beach that's farther than the local, cruise inland to visit a winery or head out for a weekend glamping trip. Getting friends together and out of their comfort zone is a great way to make new memories. Wrap up the trip by writing your memories down in a cute card as a keepsake.



Dinner Party

Treat the girls to a glamorous night they won't forget with a charcuterie board, gift bags and a night of friendship and laughter. If cooking a big meal isn't in your wheelhouse, ask guests to bring a dish. They'll be glad for the chance to help out and it will cut down on unwanted party planning stress. Spruce up the table with bouquets thanks to flower delivery Melbourne wide and let your friends take them home.



Source: Amazing Graze Flower