Galerie Candy & Gifts And Bazooka Candy Brands Debut New Line-Up Of Finders Keepers Licenses At The Sweets & Snacks Expo 2019

Finders Keepers™, one of the fastest growing Candy and Toy Surprise brands, announced two hot new licenses joining the portfolio next year: PAW Patrol and PJ Masks. Inside each licensed Finders Keepers box, consumers will get to enjoy a delicious candy treat and discover a truly high quality surprise toy from one of their favorite shows. The whole family will enjoy the thrill of the hunt trying to collect them all!

"The two new licenses are the perfect addition to the Finders Keepers family. They are both wildly popular brands whose characters are loved by consumers," said Becky Silberfarb, Director of Marketing for Bazooka Candy Brands. "We're excited for fans to build their collections with the new must-have collectables found inside every box!"

Finders Keepers continues to feature the hottest licenses with universal consumer appeal. PAW Patrol and PJ Masks are the top two ranked properties in their demographic.1 These new licenses join an already strong line-up that includes L.O.L. Surprise!, Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, Spider-Man, and Secret Life of Pets. The new licenses will feature high quality collectable toys with six to nine figurines in each collection. The new licenses will be available at checkout at top retailers nationwide in 2020.

1 Source: The NPD Group/U.S. Retail Tracking Service/Dollar Sales/YTD Feb 2019

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Topps Company, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products, as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, Match-Ems® and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information visit www.candymania.com and www.bazookajoe.com.

About Galerie Candy & Gifts:

Galerie, Inc. designs and manufactures products in the confectionary gifts industry, through its own brands and license deals. Other top entertainment licensing deals featured in the Galerie, Inc. portfolio include Disney, Lucas Films, Entertainment One, and Warner Brothers, among many others. For more information about Galerie, Inc. and its newest licensing deal with MGA Entertainment, visit www.galeriecandy.com.

