Galiano Gold Provides Abore Exploration Update

Drilling highlights (see Table 1 for details):

Hole 029: 28 meters @ 4.9 g/t gold (from 75m to 103m )

Hole 024: 6 meters @ 24.3 g/t gold (from 70m to 76m )

Hole 018: 3 meters @ 11.3 g/t gold (from 48m to 51m )

Hole 005: 9 meters @ 3.6 g/t gold (from 106m to 115m )

Hole 013: 16 meters @ 1.9 g/t gold (from 84m to 100m )

Mineralization extended at the north end of the main pit and in the north pit , open along strike with a follow-up drill program planned this quarter

open along strike with a follow-up drill program planned this quarter Inferred Mineral Resources infill drilled and confidence in Indicated Mineral Resources in main pit improved

Initial drilling program at Abore complete with 5,662 meters consisting of 3,331 meters of RC and 2,331 meters of DD

Core logging complete with 80% of samples submitted and 77% of sample results received

"Our second set of drill results from our 2020 exploration program were promising. They extend the known mineralization at Abore to the north and justify planned further drilling that will continue to test for mineralization along strike," said Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer. "Abore plays an important role in our objective of replacing depletion in 2020 and 2021 and the recent drill results at Abore add to the drill results from the Akwasiso pit. We expect Abore and Akwasiso to be the main sources of ore supplementing our Esaase pit in H2 2020 and through 2021 and we believe that we have shown the potential for resource expansion at both pits with our drill program."

The Abore pit is located about 13km north of the processing plant, on the Esaase ore haul road and was mined by a previous operator in the early 2000's. Mining operations are scheduled to resume at Abore in late 2021 and the purpose of the current drill program was to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources and test extensions of the orebody to the north. Mineral Reserves and Resources1 at the Abore deposit as at December 31, 2019 were as follows:

4.7 Mt of Indicated Resources at 1.46 g/t gold (221 koz contained gold), and

0.9 Mt of Inferred Resources at 1.69 g/t gold (48 koz contained gold), including

2.8 Mt of Probable Reserves at 1.42 g/t gold (127 koz continued gold).

The current drilling program (3,315 meters of RC drilling and 2,347 meters of DD over 32 holes) appears to have successfully provided infill drilling in the main pit area, targeting an upgrade to Inferred Mineral Resources and improved confidence in Indicated Mineral Resources. In addition, hole 024 delineated an extension of the mineralization to the north end of the main pit with 6 meters at 24.3 g/t gold intercepted and hole 029 also defined an extension of the mineralization in the north pit with 28 meters at 4.9 g/t gold intercepted. Mineralization is open along strike to the north-east of the north pit and a follow up drill program is planned during this quarter.

With approximately 77% of the results returned so far, key intercepts are shown in Table 1. Estimates of the contribution of this material to the Mineral Resources and Reserves at the AGM, if any, will become part of the end-of-year updated Resource Estimate expected to be dated December 31, 2020 and published in Q1 2021.

Table 1. Key intercepts in Current Abore Drill Holes

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) Intercept Description ABPC20-001 1 3 2 0.7 2m @ 0.7 g/t ABPC20-001 118.32 123.16 4.84 0.6 4.84m @ 0.6 g/t ABPC20-001 127.5 129.5 2 2 2m @ 2.0 g/t ABPC20-001 144.85 150.9 6.05 0.9 6.05m @ 0.9 g/t ABPC20-002 106 108.63 2.63 1 2.63m @ 1.0 g/t ABPC20-002 112 117 5 1 5m @ 1.0 g/t ABPC20-004 86 90 4 0.8 4m @ 0.8 g/t ABPC20-004 101 106 5 0.5 5m @ 0.5 g/t ABPC20-004 118 122 4 0.7 4m @ 0.7 g/t ABPC20-005 67 76 9 0.6 9m @ 0.6 g/t ABPC20-005 80 82 2 0.9 2m @ 0.9 g/t ABPC20-005 86 101 15 1.5 15m @ 1.5 g/t ABPC20-005 106 115 9 3.6 9m @ 3.6 g/t ABPC20-006 93 98 5 0.6 5m @ 0.6 g/t ABPC20-006 114 121 7 0.8 7m @ 0.8 g/t ABPC20-006 135 137 2 0.6 2m @ 0.6 g/t ABPC20-006 147 156 9 1.1 9m @ 1.1 g/t ABPC20-007 75 79 4 0.7 4m @ 0.7 g/t ABPC20-007 89 100 11 1.4 11m @ 1.4 g/t ABPC20-009 1 2 1 1.3 1m @ 1.3 g/t ABPC20-013 65 80 15 0.8 15m @ 0.8 g/t ABPC20-013 84 100 16 1.9 16m @ 1.9 g/t ABPC20-022 34 38 4 0.6 4m @ 0.6 g/t ABPC20-024 53 55 2 1.1 2m @ 1.1 g/t ABPC20-024 70 76 6 24.3 6m @ 24.3 g/t ABPC20-024 82 83 1 1.3 1m @ 1.3 g/t ABPC20-024 91 96 5 1.2 5m @ 1.2 g/t ABPC20-025 69 81 12 0.8 12m @ 0.8 g/t ABPC20-025 88 99 11 0.6 11m @ 0.6 g/t ABPC20-031 7 13 6 0.8 6m @ 0.8 g/t ABPC20-031 69 71 2 1.3 2m @ 1.3 g/t ABPC20-031 76 78 2 1.9 2m @ 1.9 g/t ABPC20-032 46 51 5 2 5m @ 2.0 g/t ABPC20-032 59 73 14 1.8 14m @ 1.8 g/t ABPC20-032 78 94 16 0.6 16m @ 0.6 g/t ABRC20-012 45 54 9 0.8 9m @ 0.8 g/t ABRC20-012 58 61 3 1.9 3m @ 1.9 g/t ABRC20-012 66 68 2 0.6 2m @ 0.6 g/t ABRC20-012 75 77 2 5.6 2m @ 5.6 g/t ABRC20-012 83 91 8 1.3 8m @ 1.3 g/t ABRC20-012 101 117 16 1.6 16m @ 1.6 g/t ABRC20-012 122 124 2 3.4 2m @ 3.4 g/t ABRC20-017 84 106 22 0.8 22m @ 0.8 g/t ABRC20-017 111 116 5 5.7 5m @ 5.7 g/t ABRC20-017 127 133 6 1.1 6m @ 1.1 g/t ABRC20-018 13 17 4 0.7 4m @ 0.7 g/t ABRC20-018 48 51 3 11.3 3m @ 11.3 g/t ABRC20-018 89 94 5 1.2 5m @ 1.2 g/t ABRC20-021 67 69 2 1.2 2m @ 1.2 g/t ABRC20-021 81 87 6 1.4 6m @ 1.4 g/t ABRC20-021 99 114 15 0.9 15m @ 0.9 g/t ABRC20-021 120 122 2 1.2 2m @ 1.2 g/t ABPC20-022 34 38 4 0.6 4m @ 0.6 g/t ABPC20-024 53 55 2 1.1 2m @ 1.1 g/t ABPC20-024 70 76 6 24.3 6m @ 24.3 g/t ABPC20-024 82 83 1 1.3 1m @ 1.3 g/t ABPC20-024 91 96 5 1.2 5m @ 1.2 g/t ABRC20-029 75 103 28 4.9 28m @ 4.9 g/t ABPC20-031 7 13 6 0.8 6m @ 0.8 g/t ABPC20-031 69 71 2 1.3 2m @ 1.3 g/t ABPC20-031 76 78 2 1.9 2m @ 1.9 g/t ABPC20-032 46 51 5 2 5m @ 2.0 g/t ABPC20-032 59 73 14 1.8 14m @ 1.8 g/t ABPC20-032 78 94 16 0.6 16m @ 0.6 g/t

Note: Intervals indicated are not true widths as there is insufficient geologic information to calculate true widths. However, drill holes have been drilled to cross interpreted mineralized zones as close to perpendicular as possible.

The Abore geological setting is typical of the Asankagrawa belt with sedimentary sequence of shale and siltstone intruded by a tabular granitic body. Mineralization occurs in steeply west-dipping quartz vein arrays along the eastern margin of the granite contact with the metasediments and within the granite. VTEM electromagnetic surveys and anomalous soil samples support extrapolation of the mineralization to the north-east.

Footnotes:

1 Refer to the 43-101 Technical Report (amended and restated) for the Asanko Gold Mine dated June 9, 2020 for further information on Mineral Reserves and Resources, including the effective date of the Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources and Reserves and risks associated with the Mineral Resource and Reserve estimate.

Qualified Person and QA/QC

Dr. Paul Klipfel, CPG, Senior Vice President Exploration of Galiano Gold Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Dr. Klipfel is responsible for all aspects of the work including the Quality Control/Quality Assurance programs and has verified the data disclosed. Dr. Klipfel is not independent of Galiano Gold Inc.

Certified Reference Materials and Blanks are inserted by Galiano Gold into the sample stream at the rate of 1:14 samples. Field duplicates are collected at the rate of 1:30 samples. All samples have been analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Tarkwa, Ghana with standard preparation methods and 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Intertek Minerals Ltd. does their own introduction of QA/QC samples into the sample stream and reports them to Galiano for double checking. Higher grade samples are re-analysed from pulp or reject material or both. Intertek is an international company operating in 100 countries and is independent of Galiano. It provides testing for a wide range of industries including the mining, metals, and oil sectors.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

SOURCE Galiano Gold Inc.

