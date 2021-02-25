Galiano Gold Provides Miradani North Phase 3 Drilling Update

News provided by

Galiano Gold Inc.

Feb 25, 2021, 06:30 ET

 

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE: GAU) is pleased to announce a further update from the exploration program underway at the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM"), located in Ghana, West Africa. The AGM is a 50:50 joint venture ("JV") with Gold Fields Ltd (JSE,NYSE: GFI), with the JV managed and operated by Galiano.

Figure 1. Satellite photo map showing Miradani North, three stages of drill holes, and select results. Intersected granite is shown in pink and is surrounded by steeply dipping, northeast striking, interlayered sandstone, siltstone, and phyllite. Callout boxes highlight the recent intersections discussed above. Sections are at 40m intervals looking NE and commencing from southwest to northeast. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.)
Figure 2. Section 691890 (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Of note, mineralization in this section attains significant widths and remains open at depth. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.)
Figure 3. Section 691860 (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Of note, gold grades continue at depth, with significant width, and again open at depth. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.)
Figure 4. Section 691830 (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Of note, although narrower than adjacent sections, the gold tenor is similar and is open at depth. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.)
Figure 5. Section 691800. (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Mineralization is open at depth. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.)
Figure 6. Section 691771. (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Although narrowing as the mineralized domain moves north, gold grades are still observed at depth. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.)
Figure 1. Satellite photo map showing Miradani North, three stages of drill holes, and select results. Intersected granite is shown in pink and is surrounded by steeply dipping, northeast striking, interlayered sandstone, siltstone, and phyllite. Callout boxes highlight the recent intersections discussed above. Sections are at 40m intervals looking NE and commencing from southwest to northeast. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.) Figure 2. Section 691890 (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Of note, mineralization in this section attains significant widths and remains open at depth. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.) Figure 3. Section 691860 (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Of note, gold grades continue at depth, with significant width, and again open at depth. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.) Figure 4. Section 691830 (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Of note, although narrower than adjacent sections, the gold tenor is similar and is open at depth. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.) Figure 5. Section 691800. (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Mineralization is open at depth. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.) Figure 6. Section 691771. (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Although narrowing as the mineralized domain moves north, gold grades are still observed at depth. (CNW Group/Galiano Gold Inc.)

The Miradani North target is strategically well located, approximately 10 kilometers south of the Asanko Gold Mine's processing plant on the Datano Mining Lease.  A preliminary drilling campaign (Phase 1) was conducted in April 2019 (see news release dated April 30, 2019) which demonstrated encouraging widths of mineralization and grade in multiple parallel zones.  A follow-up drill program was completed in Q4 2020 (Phase 2) expanding upon the previous results (see news release dated November 30, 2020).  A Phase 3 program of combined step-out and infill drilling to better define mineralization at a 40m x 40m spacing has been ongoing from late 2020 (see news release dated February 1, 2020 and the results below).

Phase 3 Highlights (See Table 1 for full results)1, 3

  • 33 holes drilled to date, consisting of 9,285m total (7,769m diamond drill and 1,516m reverse circulation). Assay results are awaited on 11 holes.
  • Hole TTDD20-030 intersected 44.33m at 2.04 g/t, including:
    • 17.33m at 2.0 g/t from 238.67m, and
    • 9m at 3.8 g/t from 274m
  • Hole TTDD20-049 intersected 133.3m at 1.44 g/t, including:
    • 11m at 1.4 g/t from 189m, and
    • 23.32m at 1.8 g/t from 225.18m, and
    • 21.9m at 2.7 g/t from 259m, and
    • 28.4m at 1.5 g/t from 286m.
  • Hole TTDD20-050 intersected 10.1m at 6.0 g/t from 163.5m
  • Hole TTDD20-052 intersected 134m at 1.62 g/t, including:
    • 22m at 1.4 g/t from 117m, and
    • 28.1m at 2.0 g/t from 146m, and
    • 16m at 1.0 g/t from 182m, and
    • 48m at 2.3 g/t from 203m.
  • Hole TTPC20-045 intersected 59.23m at 1.44 g/t, including:
    • 20m at 1.5 g/t from 136m, and
    • 10.59m at 3.2 g/t from 171.85m, and
    • 4.23m at 4.4 g/t from 191m.

"Miradani North continues to deliver exceptional drill results," said Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer "With mineralization now shown to extend to a depth of 250m and still open, we have planned a further six strategic holes to be drilled in March to finalize the Miradani North drilling program ahead of an anticipated maiden resource estimate in Q3 2021. Importantly, we have also started the step-out drilling program to expand our knowledge of the more than 5km long trend that makes up the broader Miradani target."

About Miradani North - Geological Setting
The Miradani North target is situated along the Fromenda shear zone, a laterally extensive structure recognized from airborne VTEM and magnetic surveys and extensively mapped on the ground. The Fromenda shear zone forms part of the prominent northeast striking Asankrangwa gold belt which hosts all nine of AGM's gold deposits. Numerous historical geochemical anomalies and artisanal workings are associated with this feature, making it an attractive exploration target.

Mineralization at Miradani North is spatially associated with several narrow, sub-vertical granite bodies that have preferentially intruded along a northeast trending corridor. Mineralization occurs in the granite and in the surrounding deformed sandstone, siltstone and phyllite rock package.  Stratigraphy and structure are both steeply dipping to the northwest as they do for most of the Asankrangwa Belt gold deposits. Gold mineralization at Miradani North occurs in quartz veins and in association with silica flooding, pyrite, arsenopyrite, and traces of base metal sulfides, within a broader envelope of quartz-sericite-pyrite and carbonate alteration.

Qualified Person and QA/QC
Dr. Paul Klipfel, CPG, Senior Vice President Exploration of Galiano Gold Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Dr. Klipfel is responsible for all aspects of the work including the Data Verification and Quality Control/Quality Assurance programs and has verified the data disclosed. Dr. Klipfel is not independent of Galiano Gold Inc.

Following is a summary of the data verification and QA/QC measures applied to the program. Certified Reference Materials and Blanks are inserted by Galiano Gold into the sample stream at the rate of 1:14 samples.  Field duplicates are collected at the rate of 1:30 samples.  All samples have been analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Tarkwa, Ghana with standard preparation methods and 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish.  Intertek Minerals Ltd. does their own introduction of QA/QC samples into the sample stream and reports them to Galiano for double checking.  Higher grade samples are re-analysed from pulp or reject material or both.  Intertek is an international company operating in 100 countries and is independent of Galiano.  It provides testing for a wide range of industries including the mining, metals, and oil sectors.

Table 1.  Intercepts for Miradani North drilling1,2

Hole ID

From

To

Interval

Grade

Intercept

Year Drilled

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

TTPC19-001

87

89

2

3.2

2m @ 3.2 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-001

128

141

13

2.6

13m @ 2.6 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-001

152

154

2

1

2m @ 1.0 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-001

162

172

10

1.1

10m @ 1.1 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-001

197

206

9

0.7

9m @ 0.7 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-002

68

85

17

1.1

17m @ 1.1 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-002

91

107

16

1.7

16m @ 1.7 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-002

114

116

2

1.8

2m @ 1.8 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-002

120

122

2

1.2

2m @ 1.2 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-002

149

152

3

25.5

3m @ 25.5 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-002

156

178

22

1.2

22m @ 1.2 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-002

189

228

39

1.8

39m @ 1.8 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-004

32

38

6

0.6

6m @ 0.6 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-004

84

88

4

1

4m @ 1.0 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-004

105

107

2

1.9

2m @ 1.9 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-004

150

152

2

1.1

2m @ 1.1 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-004

160

174

14

0.8

14m @ 0.8 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-004

182

189

7

1.5

7m @ 1.5 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-004

199

211

12

1.4

12m @ 1.4 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-005

229

231

2

1

2m @ 1.0 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-005A

294

296.5

2.5

1

2.5m @ 1.0 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-005A

307

309.3

2.3

0.8

2.3m @ 0.8 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-005A

312.7

321

8.27

1.1

8.27m @ 1.1 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-005A

342

353

11

1.2

11m @ 1.2 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-005A

357

377.75

20.75

1.4

20.75m @ 1.4 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-005A

389.5

399

9.5

0.7

9.5m @ 0.7 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-005A

402.7

416.9

14.2

0.5

14.2m @ 0.5 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-006A

17

19

2

0.6

2m @ 0.6 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-006A

36

39

3

1.7

3m @ 1.7 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-006A

182

193.8

11.8

1.7

11.8m @ 1.7 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-006A

201

203

2

0.8

2m @ 0.8 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-006A

242

264.9

22.9

1.5

22.9m @ 1.5 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-006A

270.6

275

4.4

9.2

4.4m @ 9.2 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-006A

280.6

297

16.4

2.4

16.4m @ 2.4 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-006A

305.1

309.3

4.2

1.7

4.2m @ 1.7 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-006A

315

319.1

4.1

2.2

4.1m @ 2.2 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-008

90

94.8

4.8

1.4

4.8m @ 1.4 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-008

98.2

108

9.83

2.3

9.83m @ 2.3 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-008

113.6

122

8.45

1.8

8.45m @ 1.8 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-008

187

198

11

2.1

11m @ 2.1 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-008

202

244.6

42.6

2.2

42.6m @ 2.2 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-008

248.7

259

10.3

2.2

10.3m @ 2.2 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-008

270.9

273

2.1

1.3

2.1m @ 1.3 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-009

80

84.3

4.3

2.3

4.3m @ 2.3 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-009

99

155

56

3

56m @ 3.0 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-009

166

173

7

0.8

7m @ 0.8 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-009

192

200.53

8.53

1.2

8.53m @ 1.2 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-009

204.5

223.2

18.74

1.1

18.74m @ 1.1 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-009

234

239

5

0.4

5m @ 0.4 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-010

145

151

6

1

6m @ 1.0 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-010

175.5

181

5.5

0.8

5.5m @ 0.8 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-010

192.4

229

36.6

2

36.6m @ 2.0 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-010

244.8

251

6.2

0.8

6.2m @ 0.8 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-010

257.7

264

6.3

0.5

6.3m @ 0.5 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-010

268

270.3

2.3

0.8

2.3m @ 0.8 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTPC19-010

288.8

295.2

6.4

1.4

6.4m @ 1.4 g/t

2019 Phase 1

TTDD20-019

263

265.8

2.75

0.3

2.75m @ 0.3 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-019

301

303

2

1.5

2m @ 1.5 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTPC20-022

288

290

2

2

2m @ 2.0 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTPC20-022

301.3

304.5

3.2

1.7

3.2m @ 1.7 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTPC20-022

382

389

7

1.5

7m @ 1.5 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTPC20-026

19

28

9

2.5

9m @ 2.5 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-027

0

2.3

2.3

0.6

2.3m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-027

5.5

11.4

5.9

0.7

5.9m @ 0.7 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-027

177.4

181.8

4.38

0.6

4.38m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-027

302.1

305

2.9

5

2.9m @ 5.0 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-029

183

192

9

1.6

9m @ 1.6 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-029

241

250

9

0.5

9m @ 0.5 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-029

257.7

261.9

4.22

0.5

4.22m @ 0.5 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-029

272

285

13

1.6

13m @ 1.6 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-032

0

8.1

8.1

0.6

8.1m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-032

188.2

201.4

13.24

1.7

13.24m @ 1.7 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-032

232.9

240.1

7.29

4.5

7.29m @ 4.5 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-032

244

253

9

0.8

9m @ 0.8 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-032

266

272

6

2.3

6m @ 2.3 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-032

301.1

309

7.91

1.6

7.91m @ 1.6 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-032

325

337

12

0.6

12m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTDD20-032

342

358.7

16.7

6.3

16.7m @ 6.3 g/t

2020 Phase 2

TTPC20-024

86

126

40

2.1

40m @ 2.1 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-024

134

146.6

12.6

2.4

12.6m @ 2.4 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-024

153.2

155.4

2.24

0.6

2.24m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-024

167

176

9

1.8

9m @ 1.8 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-024

181

189.1

8.09

0.9

8.09m @ 0.9 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-024

193

195

2

5.1

2m @ 5.1 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-024

210.5

227

16.5

1.1

16.5m @ 1.1 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-025

165

172.2

7.16

0.8

7.16m @ 0.8 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-028

232

241

9

0.6

9m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-028

287

306

19

2.2

19m @ 2.2 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-030

238.7

256

17.33

2

17.33m @ 2.0 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-030

274

283

9

3.8

9m @ 3.8 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-030

291

294

3

2.3

3m @ 2.3 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-030

299

308

9

0.6

9m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-033

56

60

4

1.1

4m @ 1.1 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-033

66

84

18

1

18m @ 1.0 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-033

249.46

252.15

2.69

2.4

2.69m @ 2.4 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-033

268.8

286.1

17.3

1.2

17.3m @ 1.2 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-033

298.35

300.61

2.26

1.3

2.26m @ 1.3 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-033

334.44

347

12.56

0.7

12.56m @ 0.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-033

362.9

365.5

2.6

2.5

2.6m @ 2.5 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-034

104

112

8

2.5

8m @ 2.5 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-034

148

154

6

1

6m @ 1.0 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-034

175.1

191.4

16.3

3

16.3m @ 3.0 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-034

200.2

202.7

2.5

0.6

2.5m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-035

73

76

3

3.9

3m @ 3.9 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-035

90

97

7

0.6

7m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-035

106

119

13

1.4

13m @ 1.4 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-035

125

134

9

1.1

9m @ 1.1 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-035

142.68

147.11

4.43

0.8

4.43m @ 0.8 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-035

150.27

158.48

8.21

0.7

8.21m @ 0.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-035

165

173.94

8.94

2.7

8.94m @ 2.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-036

215

217.4

2.4

0.8

2.4m @ 0.8 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-036

242.2

267

24.8

1.5

24.8m @ 1.5 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-039

41

50

9

0.6

9m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-039

70

75

5

0.7

5m @ 0.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-039

85

120

35

2.1

35m @ 2.1 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-039

129.4

140

10.6

3.3

10.6m @ 3.3 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-039

146.86

150.5

3.64

1.3

3.64m @ 1.3 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-039

155

161.32

6.32

0.5

6.32m @ 0.5 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-039

169.18

173.25

4.07

2.9

4.07m @ 2.9 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-040

0

4

4

1.1

4m @ 1.1 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-040

130.2

132.8

2.6

1.1

2.6m @ 1.1 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-040

142.7

153.3

10.6

1.6

10.6m @ 1.6 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-040

156.6

159.7

3.1

0.4

3.1m @ 0.4 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-040

170.8

188

17.2

1.3

17.2m @ 1.3 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-041

71

107

36

1.9

36m @ 1.9 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-041

113

115

2

10.7

2m @ 10.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-044

181

186.7

5.7

1.6

5.7m @ 1.6 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-044

189.8

202.3

12.5

3.2

12.5m @ 3.2 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-044

207

228.6

21.6

2.3

21.6m @ 2.3 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-045

123

125.37

2.37

1

2.37m @ 1.0 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-045

136

156

20

1.5

20m @ 1.5 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-045

171.85

182.44

10.59

3.2

10.59m @ 3.2 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-045

191

195.23

4.23

4.4

4.23m @ 4.4 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTPC20-047

30

34

4

0.6

4m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-049

1.2

8.2

7

0.7

7m @ 0.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-049

189

200

11

1.4

11m @ 1.4 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-049

205

210.4

5.4

2.3

5.4m @ 2.3 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-049

225.18

248.5

23.32

1.8

23.32m @ 1.8 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-049

259

280.9

21.9

2.7

21.9m @ 2.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-049

286

314.4

28.4

1.5

28.4m @ 1.5 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-049

318.4

322.3

3.9

3.1

3.9m @ 3.1 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-050

163.5

173.6

10.1

6

10.1m @ 6.0 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTRC20-051

0

2

2

8.4

2m @ 8.4 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTRC20-051

58

62

4

0.5

4m @ 0.5 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTRC20-051

69

74

5

0.7

5m @ 0.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-052

94.7

97

2.3

1.2

2.3m @ 1.2 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-052

117

139

22

1.4

22m @ 1.4 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-052

146

174.1

28.1

2

28.1m @ 2.0 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-052

182

198

16

1

16m @ 1.0 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-052

203

251

48

2.3

48m @ 2.3 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-052

272

275.28

3.28

0.7

3.28m @ 0.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-054

231

233.2

2.2

2.5

2.2m @ 2.5 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-054

240.4

249

8.6

0.8

8.6m @ 0.8 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-054

269

272

3

0.6

3m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-055

1.4

8

6.6

0.7

6.6m @ 0.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-055

196

202

6

1.1

6m @ 1.1 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-055

268

277

9

0.9

9m @ 0.9 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-055

307.5

315

7.5

0.6

7.5m @ 0.6 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD20-055

319

323

4

0.7

4m @ 0.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD21-059

79.8

84.2

4.4

0.7

4.4m @ 0.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

TTDD21-059

164

170

6

0.7

6m @ 0.7 g/t

2020 Phase 3

Notes:

1.

Intervals indicated are not true widths as there is insufficient information to calculate true widths.  However, drill holes have been drilled to cross interpreted mineralized zones as close to perpendicular as possible.

2.

Intervals shaded gray were reported previously.  See February 1, 2021 press release.

3.

Intervals are calculated with the assumptions of >0.4 g/t and <4m of internal waste and displayed as weighted averages

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd.  The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding Mineral Reporting Standards:
As a British Columbia corporation and a "reporting issuer" under Canadian securities laws, the Company is required to provide disclosure regarding its mineral properties, including the AGM, in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects.  In accordance with NI 43-101, the Company uses the terms mineral reserves and resources as they are defined in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on mineral reserves and resources (the "CIM Definition Standards") adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.  In particular, the terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used in this press release are Canadian mining terms defined in accordance with CIM Definition Standards. These definitions differ from the definitions in the disclosure requirements promulgated by the SEC. Accordingly, information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies reporting pursuant to SEC disclosure requirements.

United States investors are also cautioned that while the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves.  Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable.

Further, "inferred resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the inferred resources exist.  In accordance with Canadian rules, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances where permitted under NI 43-101. 

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Galiano Gold Inc.

Related Links

https://www.galianogold.com/home/default.aspx

Also from this source

Galiano Gold Announces Preliminary 2020 Operating Results and...

Galiano Gold Provides Miradani North Exploration Update...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics