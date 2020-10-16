Galiano Gold to Release Q3 2020 Results on November 6, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) (formerly Asanko Gold Inc.) announces it will release its Q3 2020 financial and operational results before the market opens on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

