Galien Foundation Postpones The Africa Golden Jubilee Awards Program to 2021

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation announced today the Africa Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards Program, which culminates the Foundation's 50 years of celebration of innovation across the globe, will be postponed until December 2021.

"The health and wellbeing of all Prix Galien Africa participants, as well as the local, national and international communities, are our highest priority," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation. "To ensure the safety of all participants, The Galien Foundation has decided to postpone the 2020 celebration and will continue to monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) to follow up to date COVID-19 pandemic protocols. We look forward to celebrating with you in 2021."

At the Africa Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards Program, the Foundation will honor the "global best of the very best" in: A- Pharmaceutical; B- Biotechnology; C- Orphan and Rare diseases; D- Vaccines; and E- Medical technology products. Eligibility will be drawn from the 250 products awarded the Prix Galien by the 14 member-country chapters since 1970, developed by more than 80 innovative companies, most of whom continue to bring new therapies for today's patients with unmet medical needs.

"Over the last 50 years, we have benefitted from some of the world's greatest health innovations. As we continue to work together to address the current pandemic, we once again witness the passion and commitment from scientists around the globe as we ensure the public's health, safety and peace of mind together," said Awa Marie Coll-Seck, MD, PhD, Minister of State, Senegal and Chair of Prix Galien Africa. "We are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to honor and commemorate the Golden Jubilee winners for their contributions to improve human health in 2021 in Dakar. In the meantime, we will hold digitally the Prix Galien Africa and the Galien Forum Africa on December 10 and 11, 2020."

Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Committees commented, "By 2050, the young population in Africa is expected to double to 2.5 billion people. These young minds are a key steppingstone to building important new collaborations for global public health. It would be an honor to host all future Prix Galien International events in Africa."

The Prix Galien USA Ceremony will take place on October 29 in New York City at the Museum of Natural History, and the 2020 USA Prix Galien Award Nominees will be publicly announced on July 22, 2020.

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to catalyze the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact human health and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.

