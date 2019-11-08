Galileo Financial Technologies Expands to San Francisco; New York

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo, the company that powers world-leading fintech companies, financial institutions and investment firms, today announced it has opened offices in both San Francisco and New York City.

The company chose San Francisco as a base for its rapidly expanding fintech developer ecosystem, while the New York office supports Galileo's expansion into investment-related solutions. Galileo's first product in this space is Galileo Money+, which enables financial advisors to compete for the $10+ trillion in low- or no-interest U.S. bank deposits by offering their customers white-labeled bank accounts.

World-leading fintechs use Galileo's platform in a variety of use cases, including challenger banking, lending, consumer payments, commercial payments, gig economy applications and investing solutions. Galileo is on track to process roughly 10 million financial transactions daily within the coming year.

"We've developed the best API-based, enterprise payments and accounts platform on the planet with full-stack support that delivers the functionality the world's most innovative fintech and financial services companies need," CEO Clay Wilkes said.

"Adding offices in San Francisco and New York supports our initiatives in two areas where we're growing quickly. San Francisco and Silicon Valley are the U.S. hub for challenger fintechs that are taking advantage of our sophisticated platform and for developers using Galileo's powerful APIs to create innovative financial solutions. We also thought it was important to have a strong presence in New York, the world's financial capital. It's the perfect location to emphasize Galileo's commitment to delivering wealth and asset management solutions, like Galileo Money+, which gives financial advisors across the country the products they need to compete effectively with others who vie for control of their customers' cash assets."

Galileo's San Francisco office is headed by Egan Anderson, head of Galileo's developer ecosystem. The New York office is headed by Aaron Dillon, managing director of Galileo Money+ and Galileo Investment Advisers, an SEC registered investment adviser.

Galileo provides the payments industry's most powerful APIs, enabling clients to create accounts and issue physical and virtual cards using an account structure that's unique in the industry. Whether an account is debit, credit or prepaid, everything is integrated on one extremely powerful platform that enables clients to have a single interface and deliver virtually any type of payment with any kind of features.

With more products in the pipeline and an aggressive roadmap for adding new platform features, Galileo continues to enable its clients to challenge the status quo in payments and accounts.

About Galileo



Based in Salt Lake City, Galileo, the API standard for card issuing, offers the industry's most powerful and flexible payments platform. Check out Galileo at www.galileo-FT.com .

SOURCE Galileo

Related Links

https://www.galileo-ft.com

