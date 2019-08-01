Galileo Selected as Finalist for 'Best Use of Payments Data or AI in Financial Services' in EPA's 12th Annual Emerging Payments Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo, the payments technology company powering the world's leading fintechs, today announced that its nomination for "Best Use of Payments Data or AI in Financial Services" was named a finalist in the 2019 Emerging Payments Awards. Galileo Fraud Protection with AI is the industry's most accurate fraud-focused artificial intelligence application, helping clients cut card fraud losses, minimize false positives and protect customers' trust and data. Based on Mercator Advisory Group's 2018 U.S. Benchmark Report, Galileo's Fraud AI detection platform beats the competition by reducing card fraud losses more than 55 percent below the industry average.

In addition to being honored individually by the judging panel of independent industry experts, six Galileo partners also were shortlisted for the most prestigious awards in emerging payments, including:

Chime for Best Banking Programme

Current for Best Customer Experience

KOHO for Best Financial Inclusion Payments Programme

SMI for Best B2C Payments Programme

Glint for Best B2C Payments Programme, Best Collaboration Initiative and Most Innovative Mobile or Financial Services Payments Solution

Borderless Accounts by TransferWise for Best International Payments, Remittance or Use of FX

"Being shortlisted in the Emerging Payments Awards is a high honor because the competition is fierce and there are many strong competitors," said Galileo CEO Clay Wilkes. "Having Galileo and our clients as finalists in 9 of 19 categories is tremendous validation of the power and flexibility of our platform and APIs to empower fintechs to build creative solutions that solve the world's toughest payments challenges."

"Galileo has gone to the top of the league from the get-go," added Tony Craddock, director general of the Emerging Payments Association. "We set up these awards to recognize excellence in payments over a decade ago. The payments playing field is global, so the competition is tough. I'm delighted to see Galileo's innovation and quality being recognized amongst the most rigorous awards judging process in the industry."

The 12th annual Emerging Payments Awards will be held on October 3 at the InterContinental London O2. The event will bring together the 850+ of the most senior opinion-formers and decision-makers from 25+ countries to celebrate quality, best practice and excellence in payments.

About Galileo

Based in Salt Lake City, Galileo is a payments technology company that powers disruptive innovation for the most brilliant fintechs, next-gen financial institutions and investment firms in North America, the U.K. and Europe. www.galileoprocessing.com

Contact

Rob Wells

Rob@Digitalentropy.com

SOURCE Galileo

Related Links

https://www.galileoprocessing.com

