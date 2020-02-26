GALLEGOS United Welcomes Brenda Schneider As Group Account Director & Becky Peterhansen As Director Of Social Engagement & Content

"GALLEGOS United is thriving in a fast-paced, rapidly changing landscape and we continue to tap culturally attuned professionals to deliver growth for our clients," expressed John Gallegos, CEO & Founder of UNITED COLLECTIVE. "Couple that with exciting new business wins, it's the perfect time for Schneider and Peterhansen to come onboard and help further strengthen our team and offering, not only to lead and organically grow our current roster of clients, but also drive new business. Both executives are seasoned in uncovering smart and compelling insights, and crafting relatable, thought-provoking and engaging creative solutions to tackle business needs. They ensure the necessary cultural attunement and relevance to scale across audiences, which will be instrumental in further enhancing GALLEGOS United's long-standing creative reputation."

A proven brand builder bringing deep experience in innovative cross-platform marketing and working at strategically minded and creatively driven agencies, Schneider boomerangs back to the firm as Group Account Director, having previously worked at GALLEGOS in 2015-2016, and will now lead the agency's Comcast and Cacique accounts. Schneider's remarkable professional career also includes various positions at Wolfgang, 180LA, TBWA\CHIAT\DAY, Crispin Porter + Bogusky developing new brand strategies and marketing campaigns for such clients as Postmates, Cox Communications, Mitsubishi Motors, KIA Motors America, Sprite, Domino's and vitaminwater.

Peterhansen, a bicultural driven marketing expert with years of experience in the creative, production, social and digital areas, will bring strategic cultural direction in developing advanced content and architecting highly engaging social campaigns for a range of highly visible programs for key accounts, including Comcast, Chick-fil-A, the California Milk Processor Board (got milk?) and Travelpro. A seasoned international executive, she has developed a range of creatively-driven campaigns for Toyota, Netflix, Nike, Samsung, Verizon, Nickelodeon, Unilever, Puma, Ben & Jerry's, Kraft and Danone working at Barú Marketing + Media and Saatchi & Saatchi; as well as at digitally transformative agencies R/GA and Circus Marketing in Buenos Aires.

An award-winning creative agency dedicated to driving clients' growth through culturally attuned and creatively driven marketing, GALLEGOS United has a highly established reputation for connecting brands and products with today's diverse and savvy audiences via new and exciting marketing solutions in both traditional, experiential and digital environments.

Founded in 2001, formerly known as Grupo Gallegos, GALLEGOS United is a creatively driven, agency dedicated to providing clients with strategic marketing solutions that push the boundaries and propel business growth. GALLEGOS United counts Arlo, Comcast, California Milk Processor Board (got milk?), Travelpro, TurboTax and Chick-fil-A as clients, to name a few. GALLEGOS United is part of UNITED COLLECTIVE, a communications group comprised of five interconnected independent agencies. For more information, visit gallegosunited.com.

