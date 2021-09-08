Galleher LLC Continues To Expand Its Geographic Coverage Into Texas

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galleher LLC ("Galleher") one of the top-5 flooring distributors in the U.S. announced the strategic acquisition of Trinity Hardwood Distributors ("Trinity Hardwood.") Founded in 1977, Trinity Hardwood is one of the largest suppliers of hardwood in Texas, with locations in every major Texas metroplex.

"The addition of Trinity Hardwood to the Galleher family is a tremendously important step in Galleher's long-term goal of expanding our geographic coverage to better serve the needs of our growing customer base," said Ted Kozikowski, President & CEO of Galleher. "Trinity Hardwood is a dominant player in Texas, and we are confident Jon Roy Reid (founder of Trinity Hardwood), and his team will play a critical role contributing to Galleher's future growth objectives."

"The time was right for Trinity to combine forces with Galleher," said Jon Roy Reid, a third-generation hardwood master and founder of Trinity Hardwood.

With a heritage dating back to the founding fathers of the National Wood Flooring Association, 87 years of trading hardwood has made Trinity a leading distributor in the southwest. "Galleher offers tremendous resources that will benefit our customers, plus they share an 80+ year heritage in the flooring industry. I'm sure my father and grandfather would both approve of this combination of like-minded companies," added Reid.

Trinity Hardwood will play a strategic role for Galleher as the company continues to expand its geographic presence across the United States. Galleher recently acquired West Valley Hardwood in Washington, expanding Galleher's presence to six western states. Now with the addition of Texas, Galleher is poised to meet the growing flooring needs of an expanded customer base across the entire western and southwestern regions of the U.S.

Given the strength and longevity of the Trinity brand name in Texas, the company will maintain the essence of its brand and will be known as Trinity Hardwood, A Galleher Company.

Galleher now has over 400 employees across the western and southwestern regions covering seven states with 30 locations. In addition to being a major distributor of flooring brands and installation services, Galleher offers three proprietary flooring brands covering a broad spectrum of flooring segments, including GemCore, Reward Flooring and Monarch Plank. Galleher will now offer Trinity proprietary brands including Trinity 7000 Flooring Adhesive and Texas Traditions.

About Galleher LLC

Galleher LLC, founded in 1937 and based in Los Angeles, is an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It's one of the top five wholesale flooring distributors in the U.S. with 400+ employees and 30 locations across seven states. For more information, visit www.galleher.com.

About Trinity Hardwood Distributors

With a heritage dating back to the founding fathers of the National Wood Flooring Association, 87 years of trading hardwood has made Trinity a leading distributor in the Southwest. Trinity Hardwood stocks 1,000+ showrooms with the latest design trends for consumers and supply contractors with products for their installs. Since 1977, Trinity has expanded into every major metroplex in Texas and plays a pivotal role in developing wood flooring and installation products for the trade including AR 2000 and Trinity 7000. For more information, visit www.trinityhardwood.net.

