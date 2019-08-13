Gallery 721 presents "The Premier Woodstock 50" Exhibit August 15 - September 7, 2019

Exhibit items include original 1969 Woodstock Rock n' Roll Artifacts including a hand-signed Jimi Hendrix Guitar, "Back-Stage" Woodstock Festival Security Jacket, original Woodstock Festival Poster with 3-day tickets, Original Woodstock Festival t-shirt, artist-signed concert posters from Janis Joplin, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Santana, Creedence Clearwater, Jefferson Airplane, The Who, Grateful Dead, and more.

Mr. Clemons, an avid art collector and gallery owner, has been collecting Woodstock memorabilia for years and said, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my lifetime collection during the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock."

Visitors can see the collection at Gallery 721, located at 445 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, Florida from August 15 through September 7, 2019. To schedule a viewing, contact Larry T. Clemons at LTC721@comcast.net or call (954)254-2999.

About Gallery 721:

Gallery 721 features a large collection of original art from the 60's, 70's, and 80's including Peter Max, Purvis Young, Thornton Dial, Howard Finster, and more. In addition to the art collection, Gallery 721 has a massive collection of rock n' roll memorabilia from Elvis Presley to the Beatles.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/Gallery721/

