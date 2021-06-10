Gallery Carts Brings More Electric Vehicle Food Service and Retail Solutions to Colleges through OnCampus Brands Partnership

Gallery Carts continues its significant expansion in the electric vehicle space with a unique solution for customers. Tweet this

The partnership with OnCampus Brands continues Gallery's significant expansion in the EV space over the last two years and provides Gallery's food service and retail customers with a unique opportunity to increase their footprints on campuses of all types.

The cost-effective, fully customizable light-duty vehicles are used in venues across the country, from major NFL stadiums to colleges and universities, conference centers, airports and malls. The vehicles easily traverse sidewalks, alleys, and narrow passages, both indoors and outside, using a lithium-powered vendor box engineered by AYRO, Inc. on the Club Car 411 vehicle.

"I've known all about Gallery's innovative, high-quality design and exceptional customer service since the early 1990s," said Jim Gregory, managing partner, OnCampus Brands. "We are thrilled to have such an experienced and capable partner to bring these solutions to campus markets."

The EVs, designed by AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) on Club Car's 411s, meet campus sustainability goals and fill the gap between full-sized trucks and small utility carts. Operating on at least 50 percent of fuel costs, the zero-emissions vehicles require far less energy than full-sized, gas-powered food trucks and do not require special charging infrastructure, allowing users to simply plug the unit into a standard 120-volt wall outlet and the unit will hold the charge up to eight hours. The purpose-built EV meets the unique needs of campuses for the short-trip movement of goods and equipment.

"AYRO's partnership with Gallery is producing some of the most innovative mobile food solutions in the market today," said Rod Keller, CEO of AYRO, Inc. "We have already deployed our electric vehicles on campuses across the country and are working with some of the largest third-party food operators in the industry to make sure food is delivered safely and efficiently."

For more information, visit https://www.gallerycarts.com/product-gallery/electric-vehicles/ .

ABOUT GALLERY

For more than 40 years, Gallery has been the leading manufacturer of custom and standard mobile, modular merchandising kiosks. Based in Denver, Colorado, the family-run company has produced more than 30,000 carts for over 5,000 venues in 50 states and around the world. Find more information about Gallery's solutions at www.gallerycarts.com.

ABOUT ONCAMPUS BRANDS

OnCampus Brands provides strategic consulting and brand development services to businesses seeking to penetrate the higher education channel. OCB brings extensive experience in brand strategy, retail operations and licensing; deep, proprietary data on U.S. campus demographics and retail operations; and enduring relationships with campus decision makers. NACAS, the premier industry association for campus business leaders, named OCB its Outstanding Business Partner of the Year for 2019-20. For more information, visit www.oncampusbrands.com.

ABOUT AYRO (NASDAQ: AYRO)

Texas-based AYRO, Inc., engineers and manufactures purpose-built electric vehicles to enable sustainable fleets. With rapid, customizable deployments that meet specific buyer needs, AYRO's agile EVs are an eco-friendly microdistribution alternative to gasoline vehicles. The AYRO Club Car 411 and Current are the only zero-emission, light duty EVs known to AYRO that can be optimized for the needs of any sustainable fleet. AYRO innovates with speed, discipline, and agility, and was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors and executives with a passion for creating sustainable urban electric vehicle solutions for micromobility. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

ABOUT CLUB CAR

Club Car has been one of the most respected names in the golf industry for more than half a century. The Club Car product portfolio has grown to include much more than golf cars, now encompassing golf and commercial vehicles, multi-passenger shuttle vehicles, rough-terrain and off-road utility vehicles and street legal low-speed vehicles for commercial and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.clubcar.com .

