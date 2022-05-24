Gallery Carts Brings Next-Gen Technology to Grab-and-Go and Self-Serve Kiosks at Stadiums and Arenas Across the U.S.

"This partnership allows us to provide next-level construction technology that will dramatically decrease the time it takes for grab-and-go and self-serve companies to go from design to build so they can start earning revenue more quickly," said Dan Gallery V, President, Gallery Carts. "Falkbuilt's comprehensive technology stack helps our clients avoid many traditional construction challenges – from supply chain to inflation and labor shortages – so they can go from placing an order with us to having an operational retail space in record time."

The new prefab solutions were recently deployed at San Diego's Petco Park, in a design-build process that took only four weeks. Additional projects will be delivered to the Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium this summer.

Through the partnership, Gallery is leveraging Falkbuilt's Digital Component Construction to build kiosks designed for faster installation time, less waste, and the durability required for high traffic areas. These large structures and all the components can be shipped directly to site in 1 – 2 crates and easily assembled into place, providing unprecedented install times, lower freight cost, and sustainability benefits such as reduced waste onsite. Falkbuilt will profit from Gallery's tenure in the industry and its ability to expand the product into new markets.

"Gallery has been reshaping the mobile food and beverage industry for decades, and we are proud to offer our cloud-based Echo technology and Digital Component Construction as yet another value-add to their customers," said Mogens Smed, CEO, Falkbuilt. "Echo empowers the construction software they're already using, like Revit, streamlines the entire process from design to installation and saves time and money." Falkbuilt distributes prefab solutions through 95+ factory-direct branches across North America, the Middle East and India. Its partnership with Gallery is the first and only agreement with a U.S.-based mobile carts company.

The addition of Falkbuilt's technology is the latest in Gallery's line-up of innovative products being used in venues across the country, from major NFL stadiums to conference centers and malls. For more than 40 years, Gallery has supplied thousands of mobile food kiosks and portables for many of the country's top sports and entertainment venues serving refreshments from commonly known brands such as PepsiCo, YUM Brands, Starbucks, and many more. In 2021, the company launched a new line of electric vehicles (EVs) for the distribution of food, beverages, and merchandise on educational campuses, golf courses, airports, and business parks. Gallery's EV business is forecasted to double in sales this year.

ABOUT GALLERY

For more than 40 years, Gallery has been the leading manufacturer of custom and standard mobile, modular merchandising kiosks. Based in Denver, Colorado, the family-run company has produced more than 30,000 carts for over 5,000 venues in 50 states and around the world. Find more information about Gallery's solutions at www.gallerycarts.com.

ABOUT FALKBUILT

Falkbuilt manufactures and ships digital components to job sites around the world for fast, easy installation of interior environments with virtually no waste onsite. Falkbuilt's cloud-based technology, Echo, streamlines and tracks the process from early design to installation, enhances industry standard software, including Revit, and facilitates easy collaboration and design changes. Falkbuilt's 95+ Factory Direct Branches provide end-to-end service to clients across North America, India and the Middle East. For more information visit www.falkbuillt.com.

