Gallery Furniture NY is Proud to Announce Their Furniture Savings Via Instagram

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallery Furniture NY is proud to announce that they are offering huge savings on all bedroom and living room sets, as well as dining room sets and furniture accessories, such as mirrors, end tables, and table centerpieces. These furniture savings are announced via their Instagram account (@galleryfurnitureny). "Our furniture savings can't be beat. We offer all styles of furniture so you can customize your home or office. Follow us on Instagram, and come and see for yourself," says Kareem Mansour, President of Gallery Furniture NY.

Gallery Furniture NY is truly unique and different from most other furniture stores in New York. It offers furniture that dares to be different but tasteful. From all black bedroom sets, including the vanity and mirror to a more classic feel of silver and glass chest of drawers, their furniture truly can be customized to the customers' tastes. They also strive for old-world elegance with canopy beds and high-backed bed frames. Rugs pop with every color of the rainbow, and sitting areas feature modern chairs in bold colors.

Gallery Furniture NY strives for 100% customer satisfaction. They post all of their latest furniture offerings on their Instagram account, and they encourage their customers to post their pictures and videos of their homes after their furniture has arrived. By following and subscribing to their feed, customers can stay abreast of all the latest furniture and reap huge savings. Moreover, customers get many interior design ideas by watching the videos on Instagram of all the great home makeovers made possible by Gallery Furniture NY's offerings.

About Gallery Furniture NY

Gallery Furniture NY is a unique furniture store located in New York. They specialize in eclectic furniture with a modern flair that will create a unique look for bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, home offices, kids rooms, entertainment areas, and more. They offer online shopping, financing, and contactless furniture delivery services. In addition, they offer outdoor sets and accessories galore. Their mission is to provide their customers with a truly global experience. Their store hours are: M-Sat 10am-8pm and Sun 11am - 7pm. To learn more, visit them online at https://galleryfurnitureny.com , or follow them on Instagram at (@galleryfurnitureny).

