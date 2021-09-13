Galley Equipment Market Size to Increase by $ 2.36 Bn during 2021-2025 | Forecasting Strategies for New Normal | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Who are the Key Players in the Galley Market?
Sep 13, 2021, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Galley Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The galley equipment market value is anticipated to register incremental growth worth USD 2.36 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The potential growth difference for the galley equipment market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 2.36 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as growing demand for lightweight galley equipment and the increasing number of commercial aircraft and ship orders will drive the growth of the Galley Equipment Market during 2021-2025. However, the growth of LCC airlines might hamper the market growth.
The growing number of passenger travels will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, design constraints is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The galley equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aerolux Ltd., Astronics Corp., Bucher Leichtbau AG, Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, GN Espace Galley Solutions Ltd., JAMCO Corp., Kang Li Far East Pte Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Application, the market is classified into marine and aviation. The market growth in the marine segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Marine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aerolux Ltd.
- Astronics Corp.
- Bucher Leichtbau AG
- Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
- GN Espace Galley Solutions Ltd.
- JAMCO Corp.
- Kang Li Far East Pte Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Safran SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
