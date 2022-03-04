Gallium Arsenide Components Market Size to Grow by USD 2.65 Bn| 78% of the growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co., Analog Devices Inc., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., II-VI Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Umicore among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Gallium Arsenide Components industry.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Mobile Device:



During the forecast period, the mobile devices category will grow its gallium arsenide components market share significantly. The surge in the usage of communication devices such as smartphones fueled demand for GaAs components in the market. With the rise in global smartphone shipments, the demand for GaAs components has increased.



Wireless Communication



Others

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 78% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the exponential growth of the Gallium Arsenide Components industry owing to the increasing demand for power applications, along with the presence of high-growth economies

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA will contribute to the highest market growth.

Gallium Arsenide Components Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, US, India, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co., Analog Devices Inc., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., II-VI Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Umicore Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Mobile devices

Wireless communication

Others

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Wireless communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Wireless communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Wireless communication - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers

8.1.1 Rising adoption of smartphones and tablets

8.1.2 Increased demand for data

8.1.3 Faster product replacement cycle and increased design complexity

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of alternative devices

8.2.2 Slowdown in smartphone market growth

8.2.3 High cost of production

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing collaborations among vendors

8.3.2 Increasing adoption of 4G and 5G networks

8.3.3 The emergence of high-powered electronic devices

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co.

Exhibit 44: Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co. - Overview

Exhibit 45: Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 47: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Analog Devices Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 50: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 AXT Inc.

Exhibit 52: AXT Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: AXT Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: AXT Inc. -Key news

Exhibit 55: AXT Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 56: Broadcom Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Broadcom Inc. -Key news

Exhibit 59: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 II-VI Inc.

Exhibit 61: II-VI Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62: II-VI Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: II-VI Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: II-VI Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 65: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview

Exhibit 66: NXP Semiconductors NV - Business segments

Exhibit 67: NXP Semiconductors NV -Key news

Exhibit 68: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

10.9 Qorvo Inc.

Exhibit 69: Qorvo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Qorvo Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Qorvo Inc. -Key news

Exhibit 72: Qorvo Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Qorvo Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 74: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. -Key news

Exhibit 81: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Umicore

Exhibit 83: Umicore - Overview

Exhibit 84: Umicore - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Umicore -Key news

Exhibit 86: Umicore - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Umicore - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

