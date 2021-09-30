Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Size Worth 2.73 Million Tons| Increasing adoption of Smartphones to Accelerate the market growth | Technavio
The gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers market size is set to grow by 2.73 million tons between 2021 and 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.30% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 Discover Semiconductor Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
/PRNewswire/ -- The Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) wafers market is driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones. In addition, the surging need for increased bandwidth will further drive the market positively during the forecast period.
The GaAs wafers market size is calculated based on Type (SC GaAs and SI GaAs), Application (Mobile devices, Wireless communication, Aerospace and defense, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This GaAs wafers market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers market covers the following areas:
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Sizing
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Forecast
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co.
- AXT Inc.
- Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH
- GCS Holdings Inc.
- IntelliEPI Inc.
- IQE Plc
- OMMIC SAS
- Qorvo Inc.
- WIN Semiconductors Corp.
- Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.
|
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.30%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
2.73 million t
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing region's market contribution
|
APAC at 67%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Taiwan, China, US, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co., AXT Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, GCS Holdings Inc., IntelliEPI Inc., IQE Plc, OMMIC SAS, Qorvo Inc., WIN Semiconductors Corp., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
