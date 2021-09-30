Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Size Worth 2.73 Million Tons| Increasing adoption of Smartphones to Accelerate the market growth | Technavio

The gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers market covers the following areas:

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Sizing

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Forecast

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co.

AXT Inc.

Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

GCS Holdings Inc.

IntelliEPI Inc.

IQE Plc

OMMIC SAS

Qorvo Inc.

WIN Semiconductors Corp.

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.30% Market growth 2021-2025 2.73 million t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing region's market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries Taiwan, China, US, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co., AXT Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, GCS Holdings Inc., IntelliEPI Inc., IQE Plc, OMMIC SAS, Qorvo Inc., WIN Semiconductors Corp., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

