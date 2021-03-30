Gallup names Hagerty as an 'Exceptional Workplace' for 2021

"We are enormously proud of this award because it recognizes our commitment to our people and culture during a very challenging year," said Cicily Newby, Hagerty's vice president of learning and development. "We believe that bottom line success starts with our people. Our goal is to help them develop the skills that will help them grow as individuals and professionals. Their growth enables them to deliver on our promise to members and drive company growth."

The survey-based Gallup Exceptional Workplace award was created in 2007 to identify excellence and celebrate workplaces that incorporate employee engagement into the bedrock of how they do their work, motivate their teams and achieve business outcomes.

In Gallup's employee surveys, just 22% of employees worldwide describe themselves as "engaged" in the workplace. The engagement level among Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners is 73%. On average, these elite organizations have 18 engaged employees for each actively disengaged employee — seven times the rate in the U.S. and 14 times the global average.

Survey results qualify an employer to submit an application, which details the practices and programs that contribute to employee engagement and the correlation between engagement and company performance. The application also includes internal examples of how specific team engagement efforts have impacted overall team performance.

Newby noted that Hagerty's success is rooted in its values: act as one team; improve every day; take care of each other; work with purpose and energy; and enjoy the ride. To help employees stay engaged with those values throughout the pandemic, the company created a weekly communication tool called Driven Daily, which includes updates on company news and twice-weekly videos by CEO McKeel Hagerty.

Hagerty provides paid time off for volunteering, tuition reimbursement, student loan assistance, wellness program reimbursements and Hagerty U, an internal education program offering 60 programs of learning and professional development. Hagerty has also adopted parent-friendly policies including 12 weeks paid maternity leave and a phased-in return to work, as well as a spousal leave program where new parents are entitled to two weeks of paid time off during the first year of the birth or adoption. The company provides up to $5,000 per child in the form of adoption expense reimbursement.

