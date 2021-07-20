Galpin Motors and Reviver™ Announce Alliance to Sell Digital License Plates Through Galpin Dealerships

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviverMX, Inc., developer of the world's first digital license plate (DLP), today announced that they have entered into an agreement with Galpin Motors to sell the Reviver™ Rplate® through multiple Galpin Dealerships. Under the terms of the agreement, Reviver's Rplates will be sold through Galpin's Land Rover, Aston Martin, Jaguar, and Lotus outlets located in Van Nuys, California. The Reviver-Galpin alliance provides Reviver with an accelerated path to direct sales, while giving Galpin an additional revenue stream and a technical and aesthetic upgrade to further differentiate their premiere vehicle lines.

In addition to adding a boost to a vehicle's technology quotient, the Rplates have a unique look that adds a brilliant aesthetic touch to vehicles that are already among the most beautiful on the planet. From a technology perspective, the Rplate allows customers to conduct contactless DMV transactions while reducing or eliminating paper-based transactions for registration renewal. The registration renewal process is performed over the air through Reviver's proprietary smart-phone app via Bluetooth®. Once transactions are concluded, the Rplate simply updates itself - eliminating the need for stickers. Additionally, Rplate owners can display messages and modify the appearance of their plate by changing background colors through Reviver's proprietary smart-phone app.

"We are excited to be working with Reviver to offer Galpin customers an innovative product to enhance their vehicle ownership experience," said Beau Boeckmann, President & COO of Galpin Motors. Reviver and Galpin will work together to communicate the unique value Reviver's digital plates provide owners. Unlike other options available, Rplates do not compete with anything else a dealer may be offering; in that regard they are truly unique. "Rplates add incremental value to the purchasing process," said Neville Boston, Reviver Founder and CSO. "Customers notice and compliment them immediately adding a very positive dynamic to the conversation. Once they understand the Rplate's value, the common response is, 'Why didn't anybody think of this before?'"

Reviver's Rplate and the more advanced Rplate Pro™, are currently being sold for vehicles registered in California and Arizona and on commercial vehicles in Texas. Eleven other states are actively engaged in adopting Reviver plates, and Reviver is working with the remaining 36 states and the AAMVA for additional engagements. The company is currently selling Rplates through multiple channels, including automotive dealerships and affinity groups such as Susan G. Komen and the Arizona State University alumni association. Reviver's Rplate Pro with its suite of telematic features is positioned to serve small to medium-sized commercial fleets. The Rplate and Rplate Pro can be reviewed at: www.reviver.com.

ABOUT REVIVER

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features that customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs; the Rplate and the Rplate Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

ReviverMX, Inc. (The Company) has prepared and provides all of the financial and related information stated herein. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to projections, estimates, future plans, or forward-looking assumptions or statements, nor as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Projections and estimates of the Company's performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and may vary materially from actual results.

SOURCE ReviverMX, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.reviver.com

