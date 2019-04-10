Galvanize Names Bill Cummings as Executive Vice President, Enterprise

DENVER, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize, the leader in technology workforce education, has hired Bill Cummings as Executive Vice President, Enterprise to lead its innovative corporate training business. Mr. Cummings joins Galvanize from Cognizant where he was the Senior Director and a founder of the Cognizant Digital Engineering business. Mr Cummings had responsibility for Digital Engineering GTM, Strategy, Partnerships, and Enablement. Prior to his senior role with Cognizant, he served in leadership roles at DellEMC, AT&T Hosting and Application Services (USi), and IBM Global Services.

"There is no other firm that I've worked with that has been able to combine high-end software engineering and data science into a curriculum that also addresses a person's emotional intelligence," said Mr. Cummings. "The thing I love about Galvanize is the people, and everything in technology comes down to the quality of the people. The work that Galvanize does has a positive, often life changing impact on the people involved and I consider myself extremely fortunate to be the person that gets to lead, build and scale the Galvanize Enterprise business, and in doing so have the highest positive impact on the most Clients and people possible."

Mr. Cummings will lead the Galvanize Enterprise team, focusing on sourcing, assessing, cross skilling and upskilling technology workforces, ensuring clients are prepared for the dynamic changes defining and disrupting the digital economy. Addressing the challenges endemic with today's hyper-competitive market for talent acquisition and retention is imperative for every client in the enterprise space. Galvanize is the premier trusted partner to deliver the education and training necessary to navigate industry disruption and thrive in the digital economy.

"Bill joining our team is a pivotal step for Galvanize and our Enterprise Clients," said Al Rosabal, Galvanize CEO. "His experience, leadership and passion in ensuring clients are prepared for their digital transformation is unmatched. Working closely with the enterprise team, and across all of Galvanize resources, he will lead our effort to ensure enterprises are truly prepared to unleash the power of their technology workforce at every level of the organization."

Simultaneously, Galvanize is launching a new service for organizations that need to hire technical talent at scale, Talent as a Service (TaaS). Galvanize will partner with enterprises to create custom training programs that fill a company's talent gaps at any technical level, and then identifies individuals with strong potential from the Galvanize national network of tech groups and communities, university partnerships, as well as people who are actively seeking employment. Enterprises are able to hire individuals when they have completed the bespoke training as new software engineers or data scientists who are able to immediately make an impact to their new organizations. In addition to helping companies hit ambitious hiring goals, this program can help companies that are looking to improve diversity in their hiring pipelines.

Galvanize was founded in 2012 and is a leader in technology education working with 1500+ employers encompassing an Alumnae group numbering greater than 8000. The company teaches industry-relevant skills and engineering practices, and goes beyond coding.

About Galvanize

Graduates from a Galvanize Enterprise Cohort are ready to collaborate as part of a team, have the self awareness to lead from whatever position they are in, and immediately contribute to the most impactful initiatives on their teams. Galvanize is a learning community for technology with nine destination campuses across the U.S. in Denver, Boulder, San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix and New York, where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from this dynamic, unique business ecosystem. Our faculty, acclaimed curriculum and flexible blended-learning platform, which combines online education and in-person training, provides the most relevant and in-demand technology skills for consumers, professionals and Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at www.galvanize.com .

