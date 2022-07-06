Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Size to Grow by USD 1.36 billion | Increase in Deepwater and Ultra-deep-water Projects to be a Key Trend | Technavio

Looking for more information related to year-over-year growth rate and CAGR? Request a Sample Report

Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market: Major Trend, Driver, and Challenge

Increase in deep-water and ultra-deep-water projects is a major in the galvanized pipe fitting market growth. Oil resources are depleting across the world, and the global economy is highly reliant on fossil fuels. This has led to exploration and extraction activities in unchartered territories, which, in turn, has increased the reliance on deep-water and ultra-deep-water exploration operations.

Economic advantages of pipeline transportation in the oil and gas industry are driving the galvanized pipe fitting market. Low perceived risk during transportation is one of the advantages. In comparison, the use of road and rail tankers for the transportation of oil and gas is highly risky. These factors will support the market growth.

Uncertain macro-economic conditions are challenging the galvanized pipe fitting market. The construction industry is highly reliant on national and regional macroeconomic conditions. Currently, countries such as the US are facing a period of slowdown and volatility, which is having an adverse effect on businesses. Other factors include fuel and other energy costs, conditions in the non-residential real estate markets, labor and healthcare costs, access to credit, and other macroeconomic factors.

Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

AB Alvenius Industrier - The company offers pipe fittings for all applications such as short pipes, valves, reducer and end caps, flanged connectors, T-pipes, and others.

American Piping Products Inc. - The company offers different kinds of pipes such as seamless carbon pipe, low temp pipe, alloy pipe, and seamless stainless steel pipe.

Detroit Nipple Works Inc. - The company offers galvanized pipe fitting for hex bushing, bell reducers, reducing tees, street ells, plugs, caps, and others.

Improved Piping Product Inc. - The company offers galvanized pipe fitting for stainless steel rings, polypropylene encapsulated ductile iron, flange adapter fittings, and others.

Missouri Pipe Fittings Co. - The company offers galvanized pipe fitting, namely ASTM A351, ASTM A182, and ASTM A403.

Reasons to Buy Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist galvanized pipe fitting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the galvanized pipe fitting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the galvanized pipe fitting market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of galvanized pipe fitting market vendors

Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Alvenius Industrier, American Piping Products Inc., Detroit Nipple Works Inc., Improved Piping Product Inc., Missouri Pipe Fittings Co., Morrill Industries Inc., Mueller Industries Inc., Quality Pipe Products Inc., Smith-Cooper International Inc., and TUBESPEC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Alvenius Industrier

Exhibit 43: AB Alvenius Industrier - Overview



Exhibit 44: AB Alvenius Industrier - Product and service



Exhibit 45: AB Alvenius Industrier - Key offerings

10.4 American Piping Products Inc.

Exhibit 46: American Piping Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: American Piping Products Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: American Piping Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Detroit Nipple Works Inc.

Exhibit 49: Detroit Nipple Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Detroit Nipple Works Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Detroit Nipple Works Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Improved Piping Product Inc.

10.7 Missouri Pipe Fittings Co.

Exhibit 55: Missouri Pipe Fittings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Missouri Pipe Fittings Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Missouri Pipe Fittings Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Morrill Industries Inc.

Exhibit 58: Morrill Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Morrill Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Morrill Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Mueller Industries Inc.

Exhibit 61: Mueller Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Mueller Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Mueller Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Mueller Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Quality Pipe Products Inc.

Exhibit 65: Quality Pipe Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Quality Pipe Products Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Quality Pipe Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Smith-Cooper International Inc.

Exhibit 68: Smith-Cooper International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Smith-Cooper International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Smith-Cooper International Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 TUBESPEC

Exhibit 71: TUBESPEC - Overview



Exhibit 72: TUBESPEC - Product and service



Exhibit 73: TUBESPEC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 75: Research Methodology



Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 77: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations

