Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Size to Grow by USD 1.36 billion | Increase in Deepwater and Ultra-deep-water Projects to be a Key Trend | Technavio

This report segments the galvanized pipe fitting market by end-user (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanization is a process in which a protective zinc coating is applied to a steel or iron pipe to prevent it from rusting. Galvanized pipes are used widely in the oil and gas and construction industries as well as in water and wastewater treatment plants.
According to Technavio's latest report on the galvanized pipe fitting market, the market size is projected to grow by USD 1.36 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period.
Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market: Major Trend, Driver, and Challenge
Increase in deep-water and ultra-deep-water projects is a major in the galvanized pipe fitting market growth. Oil resources are depleting across the world, and the global economy is highly reliant on fossil fuels. This has led to exploration and extraction activities in unchartered territories, which, in turn, has increased the reliance on deep-water and ultra-deep-water exploration operations.
Economic advantages of pipeline transportation in the oil and gas industry are driving the galvanized pipe fitting market. Low perceived risk during transportation is one of the advantages. In comparison, the use of road and rail tankers for the transportation of oil and gas is highly risky. These factors will support the market growth.
Uncertain macro-economic conditions are challenging the galvanized pipe fitting market. The construction industry is highly reliant on national and regional macroeconomic conditions. Currently, countries such as the US are facing a period of slowdown and volatility, which is having an adverse effect on businesses. Other factors include fuel and other energy costs, conditions in the non-residential real estate markets, labor and healthcare costs, access to credit, and other macroeconomic factors.
Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings
- AB Alvenius Industrier - The company offers pipe fittings for all applications such as short pipes, valves, reducer and end caps, flanged connectors, T-pipes, and others.
- American Piping Products Inc. - The company offers different kinds of pipes such as seamless carbon pipe, low temp pipe, alloy pipe, and seamless stainless steel pipe.
- Detroit Nipple Works Inc. - The company offers galvanized pipe fitting for hex bushing, bell reducers, reducing tees, street ells, plugs, caps, and others.
- Improved Piping Product Inc. - The company offers galvanized pipe fitting for stainless steel rings, polypropylene encapsulated ductile iron, flange adapter fittings, and others.
- Missouri Pipe Fittings Co. - The company offers galvanized pipe fitting, namely ASTM A351, ASTM A182, and ASTM A403.
Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.36 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.54
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Germany, and UAE
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AB Alvenius Industrier, American Piping Products Inc., Detroit Nipple Works Inc., Improved Piping Product Inc., Missouri Pipe Fittings Co., Morrill Industries Inc., Mueller Industries Inc., Quality Pipe Products Inc., Smith-Cooper International Inc., and TUBESPEC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Industrial machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AB Alvenius Industrier
- Exhibit 43: AB Alvenius Industrier - Overview
- Exhibit 44: AB Alvenius Industrier - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: AB Alvenius Industrier - Key offerings
- 10.4 American Piping Products Inc.
- Exhibit 46: American Piping Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: American Piping Products Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: American Piping Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Detroit Nipple Works Inc.
- Exhibit 49: Detroit Nipple Works Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Detroit Nipple Works Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Detroit Nipple Works Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Improved Piping Product Inc.
- 10.7 Missouri Pipe Fittings Co.
- Exhibit 55: Missouri Pipe Fittings Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Missouri Pipe Fittings Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Missouri Pipe Fittings Co. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Morrill Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Morrill Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Morrill Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Morrill Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Mueller Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Mueller Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Mueller Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Mueller Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Mueller Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Quality Pipe Products Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Quality Pipe Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Quality Pipe Products Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Quality Pipe Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Smith-Cooper International Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Smith-Cooper International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Smith-Cooper International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Smith-Cooper International Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 TUBESPEC
- Exhibit 71: TUBESPEC - Overview
- Exhibit 72: TUBESPEC - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: TUBESPEC - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 75: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 77: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations
