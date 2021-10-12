Galvanized Steel Market Size to Increase by 57.74 Mn Tons | Global Industry Analysis, Market Trends, and Forecast | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications and increase in demand from pre-engineered buildings are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the volatility in raw material prices might limit the market growth.

Learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market in our full report.

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

The galvanized steel market report is segmented by product (sheets and strips, structures, pipes and tubes, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). In terms of geography, 87% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, India, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for galvanized steel in APAC.

Get accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.

Download a Free Sample Report Now

Companies mentioned with their offerings

ArcelorMittal SA: The company manufactures galvanized steel for different industries like automotive, construction, and more.

The company manufactures galvanized steel for different industries like automotive, construction, and more. Baosteel Group Corp.: The company offers electrogalvanized steel sheet and galvanized steel For HVAC.

The company offers electrogalvanized steel sheet and galvanized steel For HVAC. HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

JFE Holdings Inc.

JSW STEEL Ltd.

Gain access to more vendor profiles featured in the report. Click Here .

Related Reports:

Global High Strength Steel Market – Global high strength steel market is segmented by application (automotive, construction, aviation, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Steel Market – Global steel market is segmented by end-user (construction, machinery, transportation, metal goods, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Galvanized Steel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 3% Market growth 2021-2025 57.74 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 87% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO, Tata Steel Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio