Gambling Market Size in the UK to Grow by USD 2.83 billion, Growth of the Online Gambling Market to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gambling Market in the UK Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the gambling market size in the UK between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.83 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gambling Market in UK 2022-2026

Market Driver: The growth of the online gambling market is driving the growth of the market. The UK dominates online platforms of gambling owing to limited restrictions. Hence, the continued growth of online gambling at the expense of conventional gambling operations will drive the gambling market in the UK during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The increased exposure of children to online gambling is challenging the growth of the market. Certain websites use cartoon characters to attract children and bet on games such as Jungle Book, Top Cat, Peter Pan, and Goldilocks. Hence, the government has restricted gambling ads that normalize betting among children. Moreover, there have been concerns about the presence of such ads during televised sports. Such factors may limit the market growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The gambling market in the UK is segmented by type (betting, lottery, and casino) and platform (offline and online). By platform, the offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The brick-and-mortar forms of casinos in the UK are revolutionizing their offerings to sustain in the market, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The gambling market in the UK is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of well-established online and offline vendors. The vendors compete on the basis of product portfolio, prize money, pricing, application availability, credibility, varieties, and payment options, along with increasing technological advances. They are also investing in planning, developing, designing, acquiring new players, and expanding existing facilities. During the forecast period, the competition among vendors is expected to intensify. In addition, technological advances in terms of VR and AI will intensify the competition further among vendors. Moreover, vendors must be aware of emerging games and trends, licensing procedures and policies, and advances in technologies that could influence service lines to sustain in the competitive market. The gambling market in the UK is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, with large vendors acquiring smaller online vendors.

Some Companies Mentioned

888 Holdings Plc

Ballys Corp.

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betfred Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Casino Del Sol

Delta Corp Ltd.

Entain Plc

Evolution AB

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Kindred Group Plc

NetBet Enterprises Ltd.

Rank Group Plc

Scientific Games Corp.

Simba Games

Sky Betting and Gaming

Station Casinos LLC

Gambling Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.83 Regional analysis UK Performing market contribution UK at 100% Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 888 Holdings Plc, Ballys Corp., Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Casino Del Sol, Delta Corp Ltd., Entain Plc, Evolution AB, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Kindred Group Plc, NetBet Enterprises Ltd., Rank Group Plc, Scientific Games Corp., Simba Games, Sky Betting and Gaming, and Station Casinos LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on UK: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on UK: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Betting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Betting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Betting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Betting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Betting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Lottery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Lottery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Lottery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Lottery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Casino - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Casino - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Casino - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Casino - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Casino - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 888 Holdings Plc

Exhibit 59: 888 Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 60: 888 Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 61: 888 Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: 888 Holdings Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Bet365 Group Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Bet365 Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Bet365 Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Bet365 Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Betfred Group Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Betfred Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Betfred Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 68: Betfred Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Betsson AB

Exhibit 69: Betsson AB - Overview



Exhibit 70: Betsson AB - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Betsson AB - Key news



Exhibit 72: Betsson AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Betsson AB - Segment focus

10.7 Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 74: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Entain Plc

Exhibit 82: Entain Plc - Overview



Exhibit 83: Entain Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Entain Plc - Key news



Exhibit 85: Entain Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Entain Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Scientific Games Corp.

Exhibit 87: Scientific Games Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Scientific Games Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Scientific Games Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Scientific Games Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Simba Games

Exhibit 91: Simba Games - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 92: Simba Games - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 93: Simba Games - Key offerings

10.12 Sky Betting and Gaming

Exhibit 94: Sky Betting and Gaming - Overview



Exhibit 95: Sky Betting and Gaming - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Sky Betting and Gaming - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 97: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 98: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

