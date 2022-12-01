Gambling market Size to grow by USD 260.44 billion From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global gambling market as a part of the leisure products market, the parent market. The leisure products market covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The global gambling market size is estimated to increase by USD 260.44 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gambling Market 2023-2027

Global gambling market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global gambling market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global gambling market is fragmented with the presence of several established vendors. The vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by developing advanced technologies and new product launches. Vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations with end-users and distributors. The threat of rivalry is moderate in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

888 Holdings plc: The company offers Gambling games such as XL retro series, Triple thread, and multiple mode of gaming with friends.

The company offers Gambling games such as XL retro series, Triple thread, and multiple mode of gaming with friends. Bet365 Group Ltd.: The company offers gambling such as roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and spin a win.

The company offers gambling such as roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and spin a win. Betsson AB: The company offers gambling such as casino, poker, bingo, and scratch cards.

The company offers gambling such as casino, poker, bingo, and scratch cards. Caesars Entertainment Inc.: The company offers gambling such as Casino royale in various cities.

The company offers gambling such as Casino royale in various cities. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy report!

Global gambling market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gambling market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gambling market.

North America held a 37% share of the global gambling market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising use adoption of smartphones, which is enabling vendors to launch online-based gambling games. The vendors operating in this region are also expanding their services through strategic partnerships and alliances as well as investments in new products and application platforms. Such factors are contributing to regional market growth.

Segment Overview

By type, the global gambling market is segmented into lottery, betting, and casino.

The market share growth of the lottery segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prize money for lottery games and the introduction of new terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries are driving the growth of the lottery segment. In addition, major vendors are introducing new lottery systems to expand their customer base, which is further contributing to the segment's growth.

Download a FREE sample report

Global gambling market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The increasing betting on e-sports is driving the growth of the market. The market for e-sports is growing at a rapid pace. This is because of the big prize money associated with them, which is attracting a large number of customers. Some examples of popular e-sports games include StarCraft 2 League of Legends, Hearthstone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Heroes of the Storm, and Defense of the Ancients 2. The increasing popularity of such games has attracted many casino service providers to explore opportunities in sports betting. Hence, during the forecast period, many players in the gambling industry are expected to shift their focus toward e-sports games and come up with new offerings to attract customers. All these factors will drive the growth of the global gambling market over the forecast period.



The increasing betting on e-sports is driving the growth of the market. The market for e-sports is growing at a rapid pace. This is because of the big prize money associated with them, which is attracting a large number of customers. Some examples of popular e-sports games include StarCraft 2 League of Legends, Hearthstone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Heroes of the Storm, and Defense of the Ancients 2. The increasing popularity of such games has attracted many casino service providers to explore opportunities in sports betting. Hence, during the forecast period, many players in the gambling industry are expected to shift their focus toward e-sports games and come up with new offerings to attract customers. All these factors will drive the growth of the global gambling market over the forecast period. Key Trend - The introduction of bitcoin -based gambling is the key trend in the market. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin offer several advantages over regular currency such as secure international transactions, easy deposits and withdrawals, low fraud risks, and zero transaction fees. Such benefits are encouraging gambling platform operators to provide bitcoin transactions. For instance, Bitcasino.io, a subsidiary of mBet Solutions NV, offers gambling services such as bitcoin slots and table games and enables users to make transactions through bitcoins. The availability of such transactions is resulting in customer satisfaction and enhanced online gambling experience. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the global gambling market during the forecast period.



The introduction of -based gambling is the key trend in the market. Cryptocurrencies such as offer several advantages over regular currency such as secure international transactions, easy deposits and withdrawals, low fraud risks, and zero transaction fees. Such benefits are encouraging gambling platform operators to provide transactions. For instance, Bitcasino.io, a subsidiary of mBet Solutions NV, offers gambling services such as slots and table games and enables users to make transactions through bitcoins. The availability of such transactions is resulting in customer satisfaction and enhanced online gambling experience. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the global gambling market during the forecast period. Major Challenge - The security and credibility issues associated with online gambling is the major challenge in the market. Many gambling websites do not offer complete transparency in cash payouts and do not have fair and responsible casino gaming standards. This is reducing the credibility of gambling operators and platform service providers, which, in turn, is discouraging new users to participate in gambling games. Also, online gambling operators need to devise a security framework that covers cryptographic techniques, software protection, and vulnerability scanning. Many such challenges are expected to hinder the growth potential of the global gambling market during the forecast period

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about

consequences & sustainability of businesses, find a few insights from, a free sample

report!

What are the key data covered in this gambling market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gambling market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gambling market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gambling market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gambling market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The gambling market size in UK is expected to increase by USD 2.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.25%. The growth of the online gambling market is notably driving the gambling market growth in UK, although factors such as increased exposure of children to online gambling may impede market growth.

is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.25%. The growth of the online gambling market is notably driving the gambling market growth in UK, although factors such as increased exposure of children to online gambling may impede market growth. The online gambling market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 2.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 12.47%. The easing of government regulations is notably driving the online gambling market growth in US, although factors such as the frequent changes in gambling laws may impede the market growth.

Gambling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 260.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, and Kindred Group Plc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gambling market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gambling market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 By platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Lottery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lottery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Betting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Betting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Betting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Betting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Betting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Casino - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Casino - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Casino - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Casino - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Casino - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 888 Holdings plc

Exhibit 112: 888 Holdings plc - Overview



Exhibit 113: 888 Holdings plc - Business segments



Exhibit 114: 888 Holdings plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: 888 Holdings plc - Segment focus

12.4 Bet365 Group Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Bet365 Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bet365 Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Bet365 Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Betsson AB

Exhibit 119: Betsson AB - Overview



Exhibit 120: Betsson AB - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Betsson AB - Key news



Exhibit 122: Betsson AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Betsson AB - Segment focus

12.6 Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 124: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Caesars Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Entain Plc

Exhibit 132: Entain Plc - Overview



Exhibit 133: Entain Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Entain Plc - Key news



Exhibit 135: Entain Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Entain Plc - Segment focus

12.9 EquiLottery LLC

Exhibit 137: EquiLottery LLC - Overview



Exhibit 138: EquiLottery LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: EquiLottery LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Flutter Entertainment Plc

Exhibit 140: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Overview



Exhibit 141: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Key news



Exhibit 143: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Segment focus

12.11 Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH

Exhibit 145: Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 146: Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 International Game Technology plc

Exhibit 155: International Game Technology plc - Overview



Exhibit 156: International Game Technology plc - Business segments



Exhibit 157: International Game Technology plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: International Game Technology plc - Segment focus

12.15 INTRALOT SA

Exhibit 159: INTRALOT SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: INTRALOT SA - Business segments



Exhibit 161: INTRALOT SA - Key news



Exhibit 162: INTRALOT SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: INTRALOT SA - Segment focus

12.16 Kindred Group Plc

Exhibit 164: Kindred Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 165: Kindred Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Kindred Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Kindred Group Plc - Segment focus

12.17 Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Exhibit 168: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio