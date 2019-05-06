Gambling.com Announces the American Gambling Awards Finalists

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Gambling Awards have announced more than 50 unique finalists across 14 categories for the inaugural edition of the awards. Gambling.com will present the winners with the Golden Eagle trophy on June 18th, 2019 at the All-American Sports Betting Summit. Custom designed and developed over the past 3 months, the Golden Eagle is the new icon of achievement in the regulated American market for online gambling.

The American Gambling http://www.gambling.com/us/awards Awards were launched in March, 2019 as the first awards program to recognize excellence among operators, suppliers, advocates, policymakers, lawyers and regulators supporting the regulated online gambling market in the United States.

To properly honor the achievements of the winners, the Gambling.com awards team insisted on developing a custom trophy to be the new icon of achievement in the industry. The team engaged Society Awards, the design house that produces the most recognizable trophies in the world, including those for the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the Emmys. Manufactured in America, the Golden Eagle trophy is an 11-inch, gold-plated, cast-pewter statuette of an American Bald Eagle, proudly resting in front of a pile of casino chips.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive of Gambling.com Group Plc, explains, "After announcing the American Gambling Awards in March, we received tremendous feedback and excitement from throughout the industry here in America. We are pleased to announce a strong list of contenders that represents the first movers, leaders and all around go-getters, paving the way in the American online gambling market. We've also had great fun developing the Golden Eagle trophy, an epic statuette that is unlike anything the gambling industry has seen before."

The nominations for each award category will now be evaluated by a panel of more than 25 expert judges. To ensure the highest possible integrity, votes will be tallied by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The American Gambling Awards will culminate with a party and trophy presentation on June 18th, 2019 in association with the All-American Sports Betting Summit, organized by Eventus International. Matthew Berry, the fantasy sports analyst, New York Times best-selling author and host of The Fantasy Show on ESPN+, will host the party. Winners will be crowned as attendees celebrate at the historic Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, New Jersey on the 1 year anniversary of New Jersey's first legal sports bet. The party is free to attend for all registered attendees of the All-American Sports Betting Summit, finalists, judges and others by invitation.

The finalists for the 14 award categories are:

American Operator of the Year

Caesars Interactive Entertainment

Golden Nugget

MGM Resorts (Borgata + PlayMGM)

Rush Street Interactive

888 Holdings

Sports Betting Operator of the Year

Caesars

DraftKings

FanDuel

PlayMGM

William Hill

Casino Operator of the Year

Betfair Casino

Caesars

Golden Nugget

Rush Street Interactive

Tropicana

888

Poker Operator of the Year

Borgata

WSOP

888

Fantasy Sports Operator of the Year

DraftKings

FanDuel

FantasyDraft

Monkey Knife Fight

Playline

Yahoo! Fantasy Sports

Horse Racing Operator of the Year

OffTrackBetting.com

TwinSpires

TVG

Xpressbet

Payments Provider of the Year

EML

PaySafe

Service Provider of the Year

Optimove

Fresh8 Gaming

Digital Fuel

Evolution Gaming

GeoComply

Income Access

Sportradar

Catena Media

Vegas Kings

Corporate Transaction of the Year

Bet365 & Hard Rock

MGM Resorts & GVC

MGM Resorts & Boyd Gaming

Paddy Power Betfair & FanDuel

The Stars Group & Eldorado Resorts

Responsible Gambling Award

BetAmerica

DraftKings

FanDuel

National Council on Problem Gambling

Rush Street Interactive

Industry Supporter of the Year

Joe Brennan Jr , CEO, SportAd

, CEO, SportAd Senator Raymond Lesniak , former New Jersey State Senator

, former New Jersey State Senator Dan Wallach , Wallach Legal

, Wallach Legal GeoComply

iDEA Growth

Lawyer of the Year

Mark Hichar

Jeff Ifrah

Ted Olson

Policymaker of the Year

Shawn Fluharty , West Virginia Delegate

, West Virginia Delegate Bill Galvano , Florida State Senator

, Florida State Senator Brandt Iden , Michigan State Representative

, Michigan State Representative J. Gary Pretlow , New York Assemblyman

Regulator of the Year

Allen Godfrey , Mississippi Gaming Commission

, Mississippi Gaming Commission Susan Hensel , Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board David Rebuck , New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of award finalists and judges, please visit the awards website here: www.gambling.com/us/awards

For further information, please contact:

Derek Brookmeyer, Director of Communications

Phone: +1-616-528-0882, Email: derek.brookmeyer@kaxmedia.com

Or see: www.gambling.com/corporate

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Gambling.com Group Plc