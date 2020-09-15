Gambling.com Expands Responsible Gambling Resources

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Plc (the "Group") has added extensive problem gambling resources to its flagship site Gambling.com as part of a new Responsible Gambling Center. The standalone resources will help individuals recognize problematic behavior early and provide access to support organizations in the Group's major markets.

Gambling.com's Responsible Gambling Center is a comprehensive resource that provides education, guidance and access to further resources. It is divided into three sections:

Responsible Gambling Fundamentals - Educates individuals about the basic risks of problem gambling, gambling addiction and how to gamble responsibly. Staying in Control - Helps people recognize the signs of problem gambling and gives guidance on staying in control. Explains key concepts like self-exclusion, betting logs and deposit limits. Protection and Support - Provides detailed access information for more than 20 problem gambling support groups as well as links to tools to protect children from gambling content.

"As the online gambling market is established in America and continues to expand around the world, it is important to not lose focus on the social costs of the industry," said Charles Gillespie, chief executive of Gambling.com Group. "We are committed to being leaders in responsible gambling and ensuring that a conservative approach is adopted by the industry at large to ensure the sustainability of what is a harmless recreational activity for most people… but unfortunately not for all."

In 2019, Gambling.com launched the American Gambling Awards with a category dedicated to responsible gambling. The Responsible Gambling Award honors the industry player who has done the most to protect online players and support a sustainable, safe online gaming ecosystem. The winner of the inaugural Responsible Gambling Award was the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

The Responsible Gambling Center is located here: gambling.com/responsible

