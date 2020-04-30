Gambling.com Group Approved to Provide Sports Betting Services in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. subsidiary of Gambling.com Group Plc ("Gambling.com Group" or the "Group"), KAX Media America Inc, has completed the application process and has been approved by the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission to provide marketing services to licensed gaming operators in the state.

"As more states move to legalize sports betting, we will be there in each state to ensure bettors are aware of the differences between locally regulated and offshore options," said Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive of Gambling.com Group. "Whether you're a Broncos, Rockies, Avalanche or Nuggets fan, our team of journalists, analysts and handicappers will give Colorado sports fans the best chance to beat the sportsbooks in what will surely be one of the most exciting sports betting markets in America."

With four major professional sports teams, 33 land-based casinos and more than 5 million residents, the foundation is in place for Colorado to become a leader in the regulated American market.

Max Bichsel, VP, US Business at Gambling.com Group adds, "Colorado has the opportunity to be a gold standard for other states looking to establish a legal, regulated sports betting market in 2020 and beyond. With broad support for mobile betting, a reasonable tax rate of 10%, and an open, free-market approach, sports betting companies will bring the best sports betting products and experiences to Colorado."

Since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was overturned in May of 2018, Gambling.com Group has been granted regulatory approval to offer its services to operators in Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Colorado became just the second state to legalize sports betting by ballot measure - after Arkansas - when Proposition DD was approved by voters in November.

For more information on Colorado's legal sports betting market visit: https://www.gambling.com/us/colorado.

