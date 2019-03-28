Gambling.com Group Plc Granted Approval to Expand Business in New Jersey

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having filed a complete application for an Ancillary Casino Service Industry Enterprise License ("Ancillary CSIE"), the U.S. subsidiary of Gambling.com Group Plc ("Gambling.com Group" or the "Group"), KAX Media America Inc, has been granted approval by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement ("DGE") to expand business deals with operators in the state. The approval is a major development as the Group grows market share in the fastest growing, regulated sports betting and online gaming market in the world.

The approval allows the Group to expand its existing commercial agreements with online sports betting, online casino and online poker operators in New Jersey to include components of revenue share in addition to fixed fees and flat fees per referred customer.

Charles Gillespie, CEO of Gambling.com Group Plc, says, "At the present moment there is no online gaming market more interesting than New Jersey. The world has been watching the explosive growth in the market since launching sports betting in 2018 and we have been active in the state for over a year. This approval allows us to increase our exposure to this lucrative market. Our application for an Ancillary CSIE license should be taken as clear statement of intent for our big plans in New Jersey. It also demonstrates our commitment to working with New Jersey to make the state the model for licensing and regulating affiliates, as more states come online with gaming and sports betting in 2019 and 2020."

This information is information that Gambling.com Group Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on 28 March 2019.

