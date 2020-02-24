Gambling.com Group Wins Two Writing Awards in Associated Press Sports Editors Contest

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Plc ("Gambling.com Group" or the "Group") is pleased to announce it has been honored with two national writing awards in the United States by the Associated Press Sports Editors ("APSE"). The APSE's annual contest recognizes the best sports journalism in America and Gambling.com Group was recognized for coverage published on Gambling.com, an essential source for online gambling news and reviews in the U.S.

The Group, competing in Category B (750,000-2,000,000 monthly visitors), was recognized in the Projects category for a series of seven stories looking at how sports betting evolved in the year since the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. Additionally, the Group's in-depth coverage examining Colorado's confusing sports betting referendum was honored in the Explanatory category.

Gerry Ahern, Director of North American Content for Gambling.com Group said, "It's great to see the work of our team recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors, in the country's top sports journalism contest. We are building a powerful editorial team, doing vital reporting and being honored by our peers in sports media is evidence we are becoming a journalistic force to be reckoned with."

APSE is a professional organization in the United States which represents sports editors, their assistants and staff and promotes a focus on standards for fairness, ethics and journalistic excellence.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive of Gambling.com Group, adds, "Quality reporting is paramount when covering the most important issues facing the rapidly growing American online gambling industry. From legislative analysis to education on issues like offshore odds, our team of esteemed writers for Gambling.com and Bookies.com have worked tirelessly to provide best-in-class coverage. I'm proud to watch our editorial team win two national writing awards, establishing our editorial content as leading the way in providing the finest sports and gaming coverage in the business."

The Group is the first member of APSE focused on covering the emerging sports betting market in the United States. The Group's U.S. news team has experience at media companies such as the Chicago Tribune and USA TODAY Sports, and has contributors with experience writing for outlets that include the Denver Post, ESPN.com, Yahoo! Sports, Bleacher Report, the St. Petersburg Times, CBS Sportsline, Golfweek, the Tampa Bay Times, the Baltimore Sun and the Boston Herald.

For links to Gambling.com Group's award-winning coverage, visit: https://www.gambling.com/news/gambling-com-captures-writing-awards-in-apse-contest-2210000

For further information, please contact:

Derek Brookmeyer, Director of Communications

Phone: +1-616-528-0882, Email: derek.brookmeyer@kaxmedia.com

Or see: www.gambling.com/corporate

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Gambling.com Group Plc