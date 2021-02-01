Gamburd Joins Lifeway Mobility

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Mobility is pleased to announce that it has invested in Gamburd, Inc., which has been a leading provider of accessibility solutions for people with limited mobility throughout California for over 18 years.

Gamburd is a licensed dealer of stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, residential elevators, ramps, step-in tubs and overhead lifts. It also offers bath safety equipment and other home modifications that improve their clients' wellbeing and independence. To learn more about Gamburd, visit www.gamburd.com.

Israel Gamburd, the company founder, together with his wife Regina and their experienced team, will continue in their current roles.

Israel said, "I've known Paul and the Lifeway team for several years. Their mission and values reflect the same commitment to customer satisfaction that has been the secret to Gamburd's success. Their marketing programs, operating systems and capital resources will enable our team to enhance our customer experience as we grow."

Lifeway Mobility President Paul Bergantino is excited to welcome Gamburd to the Lifeway family saying, "Israel is a true accessibility pioneer! The Gamburd team has extraordinary technical expertise and a tireless determination to satisfy each of their customers. It will be exciting to support their growth throughout California and the western states."

Gamburd will continue to serve over 250 cities throughout California from two locations:

Southern CA

12405 Montague Street

Pacoima, CA 91331

Phone: 888-902-2237

Northern CA

29400 Kohoutek Way, Suite 180

Union City, CA 94587

Phone: 888-902-2237

Lifeway Mobility is an accessibility solutions provider serving Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, southern New Hampshire, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, western Wisconsin and California. Lifeway Mobility offers a full selection of accessibility and safety equipment for people with mobility limitations, including stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, elevators, ramps, transfer lifts, and bath safety solutions. To learn more about Lifeway Mobility, visit www.lifewaymobility.com .

SOURCE Lifeway Mobility

