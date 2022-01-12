Game-based Learning Market in the US to grow by USD 4.98 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Increasing Investments from Venture Capitalists to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our game-based learning market in us report covers the following areas:

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Driver

The growing demand for incorporating game-based learning in K-12 schools, especially in developed countries, is expected to accelerate investments in the industry. Many schools across the US are collaborating with startups to launch educational games, which will enhance the learning experience for both students and teachers. These startups are receiving funding from various angel investors to strengthen their product portfolio and engage in R&D for the development of new products, which in turn has boosted the demand for GBL in educational institutes across the US.

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Challenge

Game-based learning might be an immersive solution for educating children of various grades. But the cost of development involved, which ensures that game-based learning is available for all the students, is one of the major factors affecting the growth of the market. Various games are available for free on several digital platforms. However, most of them allow students to cross only up to a certain level. These games are subscription-based and require specific gaming consoles or platforms to play, which is an additional cost for the educational institutes, corporates, and other end-user sectors. Moreover, buying gaming consoles and subscribing to games are costly even when purchased annually or in bulk for a large audience.

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Knowledge And Skill-based Games



Cognitive Ability Games



Other Games

End-user

Academic Users



Non-academic Users

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The game-based learning market share growth in US by the knowledge and skill-based games segment will be significant for revenue-generating. Various corporates in the US are encouraging the use of knowledge and skill-based games for keeping their employees engaged and involved in the continuous professional development process. The addition of game-like elements, including badges and leaderboards for enhancing the existing training curriculum, is gaining popularity in the corporates. Thus, the growing demand for knowledge and skill-based games is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the game-based learning market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the game-based learning market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the game-based learning market in us

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the game-based learning market in us vendors

Game-based Learning Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.25 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Banzai Labs Inc., BrainQuake Inc., BreakAway Ltd. Inc., Filament Games, GAMELEARN SL, iCivics Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., LearningWare Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., and Microsoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

