Game Development Market | Technavio estimates $ 47.50 Mn growth during 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Audiokinetic Inc., Autodesk Inc., Epic Games Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Playtech Plc, Scirra Ltd., The Game Creators Ltd., Unity Technologies Inc., and ZeniMax Media Inc. are some of the major market participants. Audiokinetic Inc., Autodesk Inc., Epic Games Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Playtech Plc, Scirra Ltd., The Game Creators Ltd., Unity Technologies Inc., and ZeniMax Media Inc. are some of the major market participants. Growth in demand for PC games and gaming consoles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Game Development Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Game Development Software Market is segmented as below:

Component

Game Engine



Audio Engine

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Learn More about the factors assisting the growth of the market and consequence of the businesses: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40408

Game Development Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the game development software market in the interactive home entertainment industry include Audiokinetic Inc., Autodesk Inc., Epic Games Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Playtech Plc, Scirra Ltd., The Game Creators Ltd., Unity Technologies Inc., and ZeniMax Media Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Game Development Software Market size

Game Development Software Market trends

Game Development Software Market industry analysis

The increasing popularity of esports tournaments is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of open-source game development software may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the game development software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Global Gaming Simulators Market - Global gaming simulators market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential), type (racing, shooting, and flight), component (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Gaming Market - Global gaming market is segmented by type (casual gaming and professional gaming), device (mobile gaming, console gaming, and PC gaming), platform (online and offline), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Game Development Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist game development software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the game development software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the game development software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of game development software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component placement

Market segments

Comparison by Component placement

Game engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Audio engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component placement

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Audiokinetic Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Playtech Plc

Scirra Ltd.

The Game Creators Ltd.

Unity Technologies Inc.

ZeniMax Media Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio