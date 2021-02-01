Game On - Princess Cruises Launches Sports Betting at Sea; Lets Fans Wager on Favorite Events

When the ship is in international waters, or wherever permitted by law, guests can use the MedallionClass app to wager on a host of major sports competitions, as well as place prop bets during live events taking place during their cruise. Guests also will have the opportunity to place bets on future competitions that occur well after their voyage.

"On Princess MedallionClass cruises our guests can stay connected with their friends and family around the world, and now with Ocean Sportsbook, they can also stay connected to their favorite teams and wager on a host of events whenever they sail with us," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "Taking a cruise vacation no longer means being disconnected from a big game, an iconic event or friends and family."

With more than $20 billion in wagers placed with U.S. sportsbooks in the past two years, sports betting is experiencing extraordinary growth, and is expected to reach more than $155 billion by 2024.1

Built in partnership with software developer, Miomni, Ocean Sportsbook will be available on all Princess MedallionClass ships upon approval to return to service in 2021. The new sportsbook is part of Ocean Casino – a digital experience that lets wagers be placed beyond the casino – stateroom, poolside, spa, and more – on an assortment of games that include blackjack, slots, poker, roulette, bingo, keno and lottery.

Princess MedallionClass vacations are enabled by the award-winning OceanMedallionTM, a wearable device that elevates the guest experience and delivers a high level of service and personalized attention on a large scale, and also features elite level bandwidth with MedallionNet powered by SES, allowing for enhanced connected experiences like Ocean Sportsbook.

"A fully-connected guest experience now goes well beyond a superior Wi-Fi position, and Ocean Sportsbook reinforces the unparalleled position MedallionClass enjoys in the industry," said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. "Wagering is now seamlessly fused into the overall guest experience in both digital and physical interactions all powered by the OCEAN Guest Experience Platform."

In addition to anywhere wagering, Princess MedallionClass Vacations are also marked by touchless embarkation and disembarkation, frictionless commerce, and keyless stateroom entry. Additional contactless capabilities accessible using smart phones and tablets, include shipboard on-demand service delivery; way-finding; family and friends locator; first-run movies and live TV; an interactive events and activities planner; and interactive fun.

*Due to Carnival Corporation's affiliation with the Miami Heat, bets cannot be place in Ocean Sportsbook on NBA events involving the Heat.

1 https://www.espn.com/chalk/story/_/id/29174799/sports-betting-growth-us-extraordinary and https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/26/1892289/0/en/Research-US-155-49-Bn-for-Sports-Betting-Market-Size-2019-Growing-at-8-83-CAGR-Through-2024.html

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

www.princess.com

