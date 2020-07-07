Game On -- CGC Launches CGC Trading Cards Division

In recent years, prices have risen substantially for many early and rare cards. This has led to a significant need for expert and impartial services to authenticate, grade and encapsulate trading cards.

CGC revolutionized comic book collecting in 2000 when it became the first company to provide expert and impartial grades to comic books and encapsulate them in secure, display-worthy holders. Collectors quickly embraced the accuracy, consistency and integrity of CGC's grades as well as the enhanced protection and display of the CGC holder.

In the two decades since, CGC has expanded to provide similar expert certification services for magazines, concert posters and related collectibles. With more than 6 million collectibles certified, CGC is by far the largest third-party grading service in each of its categories.

Now, CGC brings the same expertise, integrity and passion to the world of trading cards.

CGC has assembled a team of expert trading card graders who, as collectors and players themselves, care deeply about providing comprehensive certification services that benefit the hobby. To ensure impartiality, CGC Trading Cards graders are prohibited from buying and selling collectibles commercially.

CGC Trading Cards grades trading cards on a highly accurate, industry-standard 10-point scale similar to the one used by CGC to grade comic books and other collectibles. Every card submitted is examined by multiple professionals with the aid of advanced authentication and grading equipment, including devices that perform ultra-microscopic inspections and precisely calculate centering.

After a trading card has been authenticated and graded by CGC Trading Cards, it is encapsulated in the CGC Trading Cards holder, which is made from the same time-tested, durable and optically superior material used for the CGC comic book holder. The CGC Trading Cards holder provides the best in protection and display while being portable and easy to store.

Turnaround times for CGC Trading Cards are expected to be faster than industry norms, ranging from 30 working days for the lowest grading tier to just two working days for the highest grading tier.

CGC is an independent member within the Certified Collectibles Group® (CCG®). The CCG companies also include Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®), the world's largest third-party grading service for coins, tokens and medals; Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®), the world's largest third-party paper money grading service; Authenticated Stamp Guaranty® (ASG®), one of the world's largest third-party stamp grading services; and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty® (CAG®), which preserves the authenticity and provenance of major collections.

CCG and its member companies have a long history of providing expert, impartial and value-added services to collectors and dealers. The CCG companies have certified more than 55 million collectibles since 1987 and have offices and Official Submission Centers in 11 countries. CGC Trading Cards benefits from the expertise, experience and resources of its affiliates within CCG.

"We are excited to bring our expertise, impartiality and proven track record to the trading card collecting community," says Mark Salzberg, CCG Chairman. "CGC Trading Cards will serve the hobby with unmatched accuracy, integrity and protection."

To learn more about CGC Trading Cards, visit CGCcards.com or contact CGC Trading Cards at 877-662-6642 or [email protected].

About Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®)

CGC is the world's largest and most trusted third-party grading service for comic books, magazines, concert posters and related collectibles, with more than 6 million collectibles certified. Founded in 2000, CGC revolutionized comic book collecting when it became the first company to provide expert and impartial grades to comic books and encapsulate them in secure, tamper-evident holders. In the years since, collectors the world over have embraced the expertise, integrity and passion of CGC's graders, as well as the enhanced protection and display of the CGC holder. To learn more, visit CGCcomics.com

