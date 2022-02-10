Game On! Best-in-the-Business Battle for WhataGames Championship

Whataburger company-wide competition spotlights restaurant excellence and serves up more than $200,000 in cash prizes Tweet this

These finalist teams from across the country – along with maintenance teams that support the brand – are in for two full days of hard-core competition in March. Victors will earn some serious cash and medal bling. Members of the first-place winning team each take home $5,000 cash, and second-and third-place team winners each pocket $2,500 and $1,000 respectively. Smaller cash prizes are awarded to every Family Member working in winning restaurants.

The 2022 WhataGames Finalist Teams are:

Brenham, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Amy Taylor, NCG Enterprises (Unit 628, Hwy. 36)

Crestview, Florida

Led by Operating Partner Teresa Gardner (Unit 779, Hwy. 85 and I10)

Copperas Cove, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Liza Wells (Unit 1044, Hwy. 190 and Robert Griffin II )

) Edna, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Kaleb Scott (Unit 428, Hwy. 59)

El Paso, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Gerardo Hernandez (Unit 447, Dyer and Tompkins)

Greensville, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Keri Nelson (Unit 343, Hwy. 34 and Terrell Rd., Whataburger of Mesquite )

) Houston, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Israt Kabir (Unit 263, Chimney Rock and Val Verde )

)

Led by Operating Partner Maryam Steady (Unit 472, Homma and Hwy. 6)

Kingsville, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Andres Cano (Unit 4, Huisache and S 14th)

La Grange, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Amy Zamora, NCG Enterprises (Unit 747, Hwy. 71)

Lubbock, Texas

Led by Operating Partner William Weihe (Unit 125, 50th and Utica)

Mansfield, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Marolyn McCarty (Unit 1016, Hwy. 360 and Broad, Mansfield, Texas )

) Portland, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Stephanie Grant (Unit 91, Hwy. 181)

San Antonio, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Jordan Raye (Unit 710, Seguin and Walzem)

and Walzem)

Led by Operating Partner Allen Mishler (Unit 1026, Pat Booker and Northview)

and Northview) Socorro, Texas

Led by Operating Partner Lino Rocha (Unit 1077, FM 20)

"You won't find anything like WhataGames anywhere else in the industry. It's an investment in training and a celebration that showcases the talent of our restaurant Family Members," said Ed Nelson, CEO and President of Whataburger. "Whether it's serving up hot, fresh burgers, mastering curve-ball custom orders, or challenging our maintenance finalists to find and fix equipment issues, WhataGames finalists put their passion and expertise to the test to determine who truly is the best in the business."

In Kingsville, Whataburger's Andres Cano has made the trip to the finals four times, but this will be his first time as an Operating Partner and leading from Unit 4.

"When I started working at Whataburger, I was in high school," said Cano. "I thought it was going to be a part-time job, and then I'd be off to college. Then, I went to WhataGames and that opened my eyes to the possibilities at Whataburger. It's a company unlike any other, so here I am, 20 years later."

Whataburger will roll out the orange carpet for WhataGames finalists on March 24 at the George R. Brown Convention Center and wrap up the games on March 26 with a spectacular seated dinner and awards ceremony, with one team of winners taking home the grand prize.

Along with flexible hours, competitive weekly pay, scholarships for Family Members, great food, and being part of the communities they serve, Whataburger offers exciting careers. Through Whataburger's leadership development and career path opportunities, including exciting programs like WhataGames, Family Members can learn to run multi-million-dollar restaurants and earn six figure salaries across its growing 14-state footprint.

ABOUT WHATAGAMES AND WHATABURGER:

WhataGames, created in 1996 as a training exercise for operations, is the featured event during the Whataburger Convention. The convention hosts Whataburger corporate and regional representatives, franchisees, suppliers, and their guests, along with the top 16 WhataGames restaurant teams and top maintenance teams. Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 870 locations in 14 states and sales of more than $3 billion annually. Whataburger has 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 60 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com for more information. To apply for Whataburger jobs now, visit whataburger.com/careers.

