Game On: Youth Sports Returns to LakePoint Sports

ATLANTA, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePoint Sports, the nation's premier youth sports destination located in the Metro Atlanta area, has reopened its sprawling 1,300-acre sports campus to youth athletes, coaches, and guests from across the country. Since postponing events in mid-March, the organization has gone through a thoughtful and methodical process before reopening its campus, which includes hundreds of safety guidelines and incorporates federal, state, and local requirements. A full slate of tournaments, camps, and clinics are scheduled for the summer and just over 100 events are scheduled for the balance of the year.

While on campus, participants and their families are encouraged to practice safe distancing and proper hygiene at all times. Safety guidelines are posted around the campus and at LakePointSports.com/SafetyGuidelines. Adherence to these guidelines is vital to maintaining a safe environment for everyone on campus and guests are asked to help by doing their part.

"The coronavirus pandemic really disrupted the youth sports world. As we considered how and when to open the campus, safety was and continues to be our top priority. We are aggressively assessing the unique nature of each sport, event and venue through a methodical and well-defined process as we incorporate federal, state, county and local safety requirements," said Mark M. O'Brien, president and CEO, LakePoint Sports. "It continues to be an intense and detailed process focused on providing the safest environment for our team members, partners, youth athletes, coaches, scouts and family members at the LakePoint Sports campus."

While spectator capacity is currently limited by venue on the LakePoint Sports campus, each baseball game and event at the Champions Center will be available for streaming on any mobile phone, tablet, or computer via LakePoint Live powered by PlaySight, the state-of-the-art AI-led live streaming and video-on-demand service. LakePoint Live features over 130 HD cameras across campus and helps make viewing the top youth athletes and games easy for college coaches, media, and on- or off-site guests.

"We've worked closely with our operators and partners to ensure that we provide the safest campus experience possible as the season ramps back up," said O'Brien. "There's excitement and momentum as we move from sold-out baseball and volleyball tournaments in June into the heart of the summer sports season with activity on campus across baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, soccer, lacrosse and our summer camps and clinics, as well as the anticipation of our first esports event in July. It is great to see youth athletes safely returning to LakePoint Sports."

LakePoint Sports' phased return to on-campus activity began with limited outdoor practices in late May, leading up to the first Prep Baseball Report (PBR) tournament, which took place the first week of June. The summer travel baseball season is now in full swing on the LakePoint Sports campus with every PBR tournament nearly sold out. In the coming weeks, LakePoint Sports will host the best baseball events in the country in partnership with PBR, including the PBR 15U National Championship July 1-7, PBR 16U National Championship July 8-14, PBR 17U National Championship July 15-21, the PBR LakePoint Challenge July 23-27, and the PBR Future Games August 1-3.

"The best amateur baseball players and teams in the country will play in the highest-level baseball games at the premier amateur baseball complex and destination," said Sean Duncan, president of Prep Baseball Report. "Video-on-demand and the ability to live-stream games are available via seven different camera angles on each of the eight fields, so families, coaches and scouts never have to miss a pitch. We are looking forward to the 15U – 17U National Championships, culminating with the Future Games, an event featuring the top uncommitted sophomores in the country."

LakePoint Sports will also welcome basketball back inside the Champions Center in July, beginning with the LakePoint Live Showcase on July 10, which will feature over 50 of the top teams from around the country, along with the top college scouts in the country viewing the event on over 80 cameras via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight. The venue will bring the U.S. Games to campus August 7-9 and LakePoint Hoops Battle for Georgia August 30.

Over the past few months, LakePoint Sports has continued to expand its youth sports opportunities beyond campus. The organization recently announced its inaugural esports play-at-home basketball event, LakePoint Sports NBA2K Classic powered by EGF, and launched two off-the-field projects, the annual LakePoint Sports C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S. Scholarship and The Champion's Journey utilizing its broadcast capabilities and media platform.



"LakePoint Sports continues its growth and momentum on and off campus," stated O'Brien. "These efforts are small steps as we continue to evolve our national youth sports ecosystem, elevated by our existing and new corporate partnerships, our broader media platform and our emphasis on developing new business ventures. It's an incredibly exciting time at LakePoint Sports."

