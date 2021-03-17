GameAbove Donates $150,000 to Gamers for Giving

YPSILANTI, Mich., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove today announced it is making a $150,000 contribution to this year's annual Gamers Outreach Gamers for Giving fundraiser, which provides gaming equipment, technology, and software to help kids cope with their medical treatments and recovery while in hospitals.

The gift matches GameAbove's 2020 donation in recognition of the positive impact of interactive play to uplift the spirits of young hospital patients, as well as fostering the philanthropic spirit among college-age students involved in esports. GameAbove, a group of EMU alumni including Gamers Outreach founder Zach Wigal, has to date committed more than $20 million toward various programs supporting Eastern Michigan University and the surrounding community.

"GameAbove members clearly see the positive results of the work and give-back spirit by Gamers Outreach and Zach," said Khalid Walton, a GameAbove advisory board member. "We are very committed to supporting EMU alumni who go the extra mile with charitable endeavors and who have organizations, ideas and programs doing good in the community, particularly with assisting today's youth. Zach is a product of this EMU spirit."

Gamers for Giving is a weekend-long competitive gaming tournament, LAN party, and stream-a-thon that helps raise money in support of Gamers Outreach programs. A Forbes story about Gamers for Giving, its specially designed mobile entertainment carts for hospitals, and how this form of entertainment therapy helps children is found here. This year's tournament will take place this weekend – March 20-21 and, like last year's event, will be held online to comply with COVID-19 concerns. For more information about the tournament, including how to register and donate, visit gamersforgiving.org.

"I'm proud to be a part of GameAbove and to see the results of these meaningful contributions. GameAbove's involvement with this year's event will go a long, long way in our effort to help the thousands of children who need positive energy and recreational therapy to heal," said Wigal.

About GameAbove at Eastern Michigan University

At GameAbove, our primary focus is to help shape, inspire and support the current and future students of Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. Together, we will strive for that next level of success with a GameAbove all others. The GameAbove family of organizations will also help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting the use of innovative financial models to sustain universities, creative giving within the community, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, and promoting pioneering academic programs. www.gameabove.com

SOURCE GameAbove