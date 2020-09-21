GameAbove Donates $500K To Best of the Batch Foundation For New Educational Facility to Serve Youth in Pittsburgh

YPSILANTI, Mich., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove today announced a $500,000 donation to the Best of the Batch Foundation to help construct an innovative and state-of-the-art educational center serving school-age youth in eight Western Pennsylvania counties.

GameAbove, a group of Eastern Michigan University alumni that has donated more than $15 million to support initiatives at all levels of education, also announced it is fulfilling its promise to give $400 to every incoming freshman attending EMU this school year.

GameAbove's contribution to Best of the Batch Foundation will help the organization get closer to its $8.2 million dollar goal to build and sustain a 33,000-square-foot educational center in Homestead, PA, just south of Pittsburgh. The new facility – an extension of the organization's Clubhouse – will be six times the size of the current building and will allow the Foundation to better serve and meet the needs of a significantly higher number of children while also providing a "go-to" spot for parents, families, community groups and seniors.

Best of the Batch Foundation, created by former Pittsburgh Steeler Quarterback Charlie Batch, provides a range of programs including after-school education, mentoring, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) classes, school supplies, scholarships and guidance for student-athletes. The Clubhouse also provides a consistent and safe space for kids to visit, where adults listen and give guidance to help them reach their greatest potential.

In addition to the donation, GameAbove is also providing the Best of the Batch Foundation with two custom Polaris GEM electric vehicles to assist staff with overall campus operations.

"We are extremely grateful to GameAbove for their investment in the children of Western Pennsylvania," said Charlie Batch. "GameAbove continues to demonstrate a significant commitment and foresight to improve the lives of thousands of children and young adults."

Earlier this year, GameAbove announced a new Alumni Pay-it-Forward fund of $2 million for Eastern Michigan University to help college students during the current pandemic. This included an immediate gift of nearly $600 for each EMU April 2020 graduate, as well as a pledge to give $400 to incoming freshmen who now experience a new learning dynamic because of COVID-19. Other investments from GameAbove have focused on sparking innovation in higher education, supporting university faculty, donating to community and assistance organizations in the greater Ypsilanti (MI) area and collaborating with non-profit organizations, such as the Mr. October Foundation, to encourage and support more girls and boys, particularly from disadvantaged areas, to enter technology-related careers.

"GameAbove recognizes the challenges facing young people today – whether they need the special brand of caring, support and extra educational assistance found at the Best of the Batch Foundation, or from a simple gesture to college graduates from alumni that says 'We've got your back.' We encourage working professionals, companies and the community to also step up and support these organizations and our young people, especially in these challenging times. GameAbove's philanthropic efforts are designed to inspire, to help young people thrive and to spark others to give," said GameAbove advisory board member George Gervin.

Persons, companies and organizations interested in matching donations or assisting COVID-19 relief programs at Eastern Michigan University can get details at www.emich.edu/engage. Donations to the Best of the Batch Foundation can be made here.

About GameAbove

At GameAbove, our primary focus is to help shape, inspire and support the current and future students of Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. Together, we will strive for that next level of success with a GameAbove all others. The GameAbove family of organizations will also help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting the use of innovative financial models to sustain universities, creative giving within the community, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, and promoting pioneering academic programs. www.gameabove.com

About Best of the Batch Foundation

Best of the Batch Foundation, founded by Charlie Batch in 1999, is a non-profit organization that provides year-round educational programming for more than 3,800 children (ages 4-18) throughout eight counties in Western Pennsylvania. The Foundation's mission and passion is to provide financially challenged communities with the purpose, desire and resources to give their best efforts in all they do – to become 'The Best of the Batch.' Kids from over 22 school districts come together at the Batch Foundation to build educational, social and life skills. www.batchfoundation.org

