GameChange Solar 631 MW Genius Tracker™ Rising Up in Southern Texas

Allison Larson, Director of Business Development at GameChange Solar, stated: "We are focused on providing excellent logistical support and training to make sure this 631 MW Texas project is smooth and successful for the EPC and the project owner. The system is using the proven and fast installing Genius Tracker™ with preassembled SpeedClamps™ which increases install speed versus typical competitors. We look forward to more of these large utility-scale projects in Texas and elsewhere."

Max Johnson, Director of Business Development at GameChange Solar, stated: "This record-setting PV power plant facility is located along the Texas Gulf Coast and nearby to several other major solar developments. GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker™ was chosen for this milestone project because of its' robust design and ability to withstand heavy wind areas. Our engineering team and dedicated on-site representatives are ready to support developers and owners utilizing the Genius Tracker™ on their surrounding sites that are scheduled to break ground later this year."

